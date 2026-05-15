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Titus Canyon Road temporarily reopens

Titus Canyon Road in Death Valley National Park has temporarily reopened following repairs. The ...
Titus Canyon Road in Death Valley National Park has temporarily reopened following repairs. The attraction will close again in October for further work. (NPS/nps.gov)
“We are thrilled to temporarily restore public access to this special place,” Death Valley ...
“We are thrilled to temporarily restore public access to this special place,” Death Valley Superintendent Mike Reynolds said in part about the Titus Canyon Road's reopening. (NPS/nps.gov)
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/ Pahrump Valley Times
May 15, 2026 - 4:19 am
 
Updated May 15, 2026 - 5:25 am

Titus Canyon Road, a popular Death Valley National Park attraction, has temporarily reopened.

“We are thrilled to temporarily restore public access to this special place,” said Death Valley Superintendent Mike Reynolds in a statement. “A drive through Titus Canyon is an amazing experience. You see expansive views at Red Pass, petroglyphs at Klare Spring, mining history at Leadfield ghost town, and drive through a slot canyon only 20 feet wide!”

The backcountry road has been closed since it was severely damaged by a flash flood in August 2022. This recently announced reopening comes after a starting phase of flood repairs. Titus Canyon Road will close again in October for further repairs, including improvements to decrease damage from future floods.

“National Park Service crews recently moved boulders, filled in drop-offs, and graded the roadway,” read a May 8 press release. “Beginning in October, contractors will widen an eroding section of the road near Red Pass, stabilize rock walls, and install drainage features.”

The national park press release also included these tips for those who are interested in visiting Titus Canyon Road now that it has reopened:

High-clearance, four-wheel-drive vehicle recommended

27-mile one-way road begins west of Beatty, on NV-374

Allow two to three hours for the drive

Do not enter Titus Canyon if rain is forecast due to flash-flood risk

Bring water and supplies

No cellular signal is available

Intermittently, closures may happen to prepare for continued construction

Full closure scheduled from October 1, 2026 through at least April 30, 2027 for additional repairs

For more information about Death Valley National Park and Titus Canyon, visit nps.gov/deva.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

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