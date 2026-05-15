Beatty Advisory Board hears AngloGold update

Advisory board member Perry Forsyth speaks at the April 27 Beatty Board meeting in support of AngloGold Ashanti’s expanded mining communication efforts in Beatty. (Thomas Hite/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

BEATTY — The Beatty Town Advisory Board on April 27 received a detailed update from AngloGold Ashanti on its proposed North Bullfrog mining project, including revised water conservation measures, projected economic impacts, housing plans and environmental monitoring efforts, while also approving several community support letters tied to conservation, utilities and healthcare.

Vice President of Sustainability at AngloGold Ashanti Joel Donalson, said the company has invested more than $1.5 billion in the Beatty district over the past decade through exploration drilling, environmental studies, engineering and community partnerships. He said the company’s North Bullfrog project, located about nine miles north of Beatty west of U.S. 95, remains on track for permitting review with construction targeted for 2027.

Donalson said the updated “Water Conservation Alternative” would significantly reduce groundwater impacts by limiting dewatering and reducing the projected groundwater drawdown area by roughly 60 percent. He said the revised plan also reduces land disturbance by 57 acres and includes an integrated monitoring system developed with state and federal agencies.

“We’ve been developing what’s called an integrated monitoring plan,” Donalson said. “If we did see an impact that was not expected from our groundwater studies, we could react to that and mitigate it.”

The company estimates the construction phase could create approximately 471 jobs, with about 345 annual jobs during operations. Donalson said the project could generate roughly $32 million annually in wages and $17 million in yearly taxes, excluding additional mining-related taxes.

Board member comments during the meeting generally reflected support for the company’s outreach and planning efforts.

“So many times in the past, we’ve heard mining operations coming into existence in different locations — they promised the world and delivered nothing,” board member Perry Forsyth said. “From what I’m seeing and understanding, you’re doing everything that you said you would do.”

Residents and callers also raised concerns about bird migration routes, long-term housing impacts, emergency services and how infrastructure would scale if the mine eventually closes. Donalson said temporary workforce housing through the Boulder Ridge project is expected to roll out in phases of roughly 40 units each, beginning with RV spaces and potentially expanding later.

The board later voted 3-0 to issue a letter of support for a Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act funding request involving an 18.12-acre inholding within Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge. The Conservation Fund acquired the former Kami Zeolite property in 2025 and hopes to transfer it to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for long-term conservation protection.

Additional approvals included a standing 2026 support letter for the Beatty Water and Sanitation District and a support letter for Beatty Health and Welfare’s Rural Health Transformation Grant application, which could help expand local healthcare services and potentially restore 24-hour care capability.

The board also discussed scheduling challenges tied to the expected release of AngloGold’s draft Environmental Impact Statement, which could require a special meeting later in May to review public comments and prepare an official response.

Thomas Hite is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.