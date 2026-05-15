Flourishing flora and relaxing oases in the desert

Site six on the Pahrump Landscape Tour offered a serene lagoon and trickling waterfall, along with swaying palms and transquil seating areas to enjoy. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

A profusion of flowers greeted Landscape Tour attendees at site four, where a boardwalk-style path wound through an incredible array of plant life and led to the heart of the property.(Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Two Pahrump Valley Garden Club members were on hand at the Landscape Tour's site six to hand out the raffle prizes that were won by attendees this year. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Site three of the 18th Annual Landscape Tour was the Cooperative Extension's Demonstration Garden, where an abundance of trees, shrubs and flowers are labeled with placards, giving people a precise idea of what varieties grow well here. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

There was a lot to take in during this year's Landscape Tour, with a variety of interesting layouts and features, including waterfalls and ponds, capturing the admiration of attendees. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley Garden Club's 18th Annual Landscape Tour was an immersive experience for attendees as they wandered through each of the six featured sites and spoke with the homeowners. A favorite for many attendees this year was the coy pond at site four. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The environment of the Pahrump Valley, with its soaring summer temperatures and arid conditions, can seem a harsh place to attempt to establish an oasis of one’s own but the reality is, with the right know-how, there are plenty of ways to transform a yard into a thing of tranquil beauty.

This past Saturday, residents got a first-hand look at some of the possibilities for themselves, with the Pahrump Valley Garden Club’s 18th Annual Landscape Tour.

Taking place May 9, the Landscape Tour included six sites this year, each of which offered their own twist on sprucing up their properties with all kinds of trees, shrubs, cacti, fruits, vegetables and flowers. It wasn’t just about the flora, either, with an assortment of decorative yard art, winding paths, relaxing seating areas and water features that added their own special touch of serenity, too. Pahrump Valley Garden Club members were thrilled with the featured locations as well as the reception they all received from the day’s steady stream of attendees.

“Things went great! I saw lots of smiles on lots of people’s faces. We had people at the sites before we opened and even though it was quite warm weather later in the day – OK, it was hot! – people were still going to the sites at noon,” Garden Club Secretary Sandy Nelson told the Pahrump Valley Times. “All the landscapes looked beautiful. I heard lots of questions being asked of the homeowners about the different plants in the landscapes. So, a lot of information about what grows well here in Pahrump was given out to the attendees.”

Digging into the details of the sites

Starting off the 2026 Landscape Tour was site one, located on Kenny Avenue, the home of Terri and Michael Riissager.

“A serene retreat that blends creativity and cultivation,” the Landscape Tour program read. “The moment you arrive, you are greeted by a beautiful sculpture garden in the front yard. Step through the property and discover a working canning shop, ideal for preserving the fruits of your own land. Surrounding the home are raised garden beds brimming with colorful vegetables and flowers, flourishing alongside fruit orchards, grapevines and pomegranate trees. Mature sage and pine trees infuse the air with their refreshing scent, creating a tranquil, natural oasis. Unwind on the patio with a cozy fire pit or tend to the greenhouse and chicken coop which are perfect additions for those who value sustainable living and self-sufficiency.”

Over at site two on Mondale Court, homeowners Jacqueline and Conrad Giacomazzi have their own slice of paradise.

“You’ll see many lovely desert native trees like string acacia, Palo Verde, and desert willows,” the program detailed. “You’ll see flowering crepe Myrtle, pink dawn and chaste trees as well as pomegranate and ash trees. While enjoying your stroll you’ll find agaves, red yuccas, sagebrush, a waterfall to soothe your soul and garden art serving as accents along the pathways. Desert landscaping is truly beautiful!”

Site three was the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension’s Demonstration Garden, on the corner of Dandelion Street and Calvada Blvd. This property is open to the public year-round and serves as a location for learning about what plants and trees thrive locally.

“In front, a thoughtfully crafted desert berm showcases native textures and colors dash a low-maintenance, water-wise landscape that blends seamlessly with its surroundings,” the program stated. “Step into the backyard and you’ll find a vibrant mix of annual and perennial shrubs and flowers, adding color, fragrance and seasonal charm throughout the year. Follow the garden path as it widens gently toward a serene labyrinth, a space for quiet contemplation. Don’t miss the orchard trees that promise both shade and fruit.”

A visit to the home of Steve and Sao Kastel, site 4, on Elderberry Street, offered an immersive profusion of flowering plants, from the decorative to the produce producing, all bordering a raised, boardwalk-style path that led attendees into the heart of the property, a covered Koi pond, complete with waterfall, seating niches and more lush plantings.

“Every detail of the owner-designed landscape reflects creativity and care,” the program read. “Surrounding the pond are raised beds overflowing with colorful flowers and thriving vegetables. Along the wooden walkway, orchards of pear, nectarine and plum trees invite you to linger beneath their leafy canopies.”

Site five, home of Veneece McNeley on Sandalwood Drive, features a resort-style layout, with a strong desert landscape theme.

“The landscape is a celebration of the Southwest, featuring stunning cactus plantings that bring texture and color to the grounds. Relax in one of the several inviting sitting areas, perfect for soaking up the sun,” the program encouraged. “Sparkling swimming pool offers an oasis at the heart of the property. A unique twist, the property’s mining area with cart pays homage to the region’s historic roots, creating a playful yet meaningful focal point that ties past and present together.”

Finally, site 6 on Wheatland Drive is the home of Randy and Chanin Mierau.

“A retreat designed for relaxation and outdoor living,” the program stated. “The centerpiece of this stunning landscape is a lagoon with a cascading waterfall, filling the air with the tranquil sound of moving water. Tall palm trees sway gently overhead, framing the space with natural elegance. Scattered throughout the property are several inviting sitting areas, each offering a perfect spot to unwind.”

It was at site six where the raffle prizes were picked up, with this year including nine gift baskets loaded with items such as gardening books, flower pots, garden implements, wind chimes and more. “There were also five Home Depot gift cards given away and two items of yard art,” Nelson detailed.

A total of 219 tickets were sold this year and the event raised $1,534, making the 18th Annual Landscape Tour the Pahrump Valley Garden Club’s second most financially successful to date.

“A big thank-you to all the homeowners,” Nelson raved. “Thank you to Pahrump Rental, the Farmer’s Market and the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension for selling tickets and to all the Garden Club members who sold tickets, donated raffles prizes and helped with greeting attendees during the tour. We can’t put on the Landscape Tour without the homeowners and greeters.

“Thank you to all the attendees who donated to Penny Pines, as well,” Nelson added. “We received $75 and all of that money will be used to buy pine trees. It takes $69 to buy 100 trees, so after we buy 100, we have the start of another 100. And last but not least, thank you to all of the Garden Club Landscape Tour Committee members.”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock@pvtimes.com

Garden Club hosts monthly meetings

The Pahrump Valley Garden Club meets at 10 a.m. the second Saturday of every month, with the exception of August and December, at the Pahrump Valley Museum, 401 E. Basin Avenue.

"Meetings are free and open to the public and typically offer a garden-related presentation by our member or invited guests," the club's Facebook page details. "Membership not required but always available at $12 single/$21 couple annually."

For more information, visit the group's Facebook page or email PahrumpValleyGardenClub@gmail.com