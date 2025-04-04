Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Skoners MC Plan to join with Skoners Motorcycle Club on their 2nd annual “Feed the Veterans Poker Run” to benefit VFW Post #10054 food bank next Saturday, April 12th. Kick-stands up at 11:30 a.m.; last vehicle in at 3 p.m.

Britt Davis/Nye County SxS Nye County Side-by-Side community invites all ATV-ers to meet up at FD Candy at 301 Oxbow Ave, Suite #14 at 11 a.m. on Saturday; heading out at noon. The ride will head north out of Pahrump, with a total of 60-70 miles planned.

alimurphymusic.com Ali Murphy -- singer, pianist, and songwriter out of Nashville -- returns to the Wine Down on Friday at 6 p.m., and Artesian Cellars on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Before you begin choosing your activities for this weekend, take note that nominations are still being accepted for the V.I.P. Dunk Tank at the Mustangs, Music, and Mayhem hoedown next Saturday, April 12th. Sheriff Joe McGill has already been “voluntold” to take the wet seat, but Victoria of Southwestern Wilds needs a few more choice victims. Call her at 775-513-1316 to nominate willing (or wily) crowd-pleasers to get super wet at, ironically, Dry Creek Saloon. They’re hosting this fundraiser for Southwestern Wilds, our local group dedicated to saving Pahrump’s wild horses and burros. Think carefully; who can you corral into the dunk tank? Oh, fabulous! Call Victoria. Now.

Saturday will require a hearty breakfast, considering everything going on. EAA Chapter 1160 invites you to their pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) will be conducting this fundraiser at 1061 Interceptor Drive to raise funds for the upcoming Young Eagles Rally and other events. “Great food, great folks, great hangar talk!” Need more info? Call Ron at 702-373-7211. Drive in or fly in. Contact Steve Hamrick at 775-209-5529, or 122.8 on your radio for the shuttle.

This Saturday beginning around 3:30 p.m. and continuing into dusk and then the dark hours of Sunday morning, we can expect the Baker to Vegas Relay Cup Challenge relay team runners and their support team caravans to begin passing through town on Highways 372 and 160. Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for the runners and their pace-cars. This is truly a fascinating challenge event to observe, and the whole town of Pahrump is proud to support them!

You betcha you can have your photo taken with a donkey. Attend the fundraiser benefiting “Donkeys of Pahrump” at Death Valley Marketplace from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Organizer Randi Case reports that last month’s fundraiser “was a HUGE success.” She told the Pahrump Valley Times that they raised $1,800 toward a used horse trailer; they’ll need a few more dollars to reach the going market cost of $3,000+. Shop inside the store, shop the outdoor craft fair, and sign up for one-on-one visits with a donkey, mini donkey, or mini horse. 3280 Bell Vista Ave.

The Shadow Mountain Quilters have arranged their annual artistic display and program, themed “Spring in Bloom” for 2025. The show spans both Friday and Saturday at the Bob Ruud Community Center, beginning at 9 a.m. both days. Immerse yourself in breathtaking, charming craftsmanship, and learn more about topics such as appraisal, paper piecing, and binding. Admission is $5 for a two-day wristband. Kids under 12 and husbands attend free. Learn more at www.shadowmountainquilters.com. Awards will be announced on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Art Walk of Pahrump is back for spring, scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The theme of this celebration of all things artsy is “Video Games.” Plan to enjoy theatre performances, face painting, Lego building competitions, a recycled art competition, a drawing contest, a Jenga competition, open jam sessions, and a writing contest. All this in the midst of live music and an art showcase. It all happens on the Rubalcaba’s property located at 1500 Red Butte St. Consult https://artwalkofpahrump.com/ for more info about their mission, and this one-year anniversary milestone.

FRIDAY, APRIL 4

■ Shadow Mountain Quilters annual quilt and needlework show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for a two-day wristband. Kids under 12 are free; husbands enter free. The Bob Ruud Community Center is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Fish Fry at Our Lady of the Valley from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the parish hall. Dine in or take out. Future Lenten Fish Fry dates are set for April 4th and 11th. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Steak dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Dean West and his Waylon & Willy band starts at 5 p.m. at Who’s Dunes. Classic country and honky-tonk music. 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4 – 6 people, and compete for the prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. RSVP with Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Nashville musician Ali Murphy brings her mix of R&B and pop, with hints of rock to the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ First Fridays at Artesian Cellars, to benefit the Pahrump Rotary Club. Raffle tickets, music, vendors, food. Event begins at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160, 775-600-7144.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ “Let’s Go Barbie” themed party and costume contest at Dry Creek Saloon from 8 p.m. to the wee hours. Best dressed Barbie and Ken couple walks away with $100 at midnight. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ Wild Horse Band performs rock and country at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 to 10 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

SATURDAY, APRIL 5

■ EAA Chapter 1160 pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) will be conducting this fundraiser at 1061 Interceptor Drive to raise funds for the upcoming Young Eagles Rally and other events. “Great food, great folks, great hangar talk!” Need more info? Call Ron at 702-373-7211. Drive in or fly in. Contact Steve Hamrick at 775-209-5529, or 122.8 on your radio for the shuttle.

■ Fundraiser benefiting “Donkeys of Pahrump” at Death Valley Marketplace from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shop inside the store, shop the outdoor craft fair, and sign up for one-on-one visits with a donkey, mini donkey, or mini horse. 3280 Bell Vista Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Shadow Mountain Quilters annual quilt and needlework show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 for a two-day wristband. Kids under 12 are free; husbands enter free. The Bob Ruud Community Center is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ A Kids’ Workshop is scheduled at the Home Depot between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This month’s project is a globe planter. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at www.homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N Hwy 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

■ Art Walk of Pahrump on the grounds of Rubalcaba’s from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Talent show, live music, face painting, art showcase, drawing contest, Lego building competition, etc. 1500 Red Butte St. Consult www.artwalkofpahrump.com for more details. Call Tiffany at 760-895-3497 with questions.

■ Nye County Side-by-Side community invites all ATV-ers to meet up at FD Candy at 301 Oxbow Ave, Suite #14 at 11 a.m. Heading out at noon. The ride will head north out of Pahrump, with a total of 60 – 70 miles planned. Expect scenic views, great company, and a solid day of riding.

■ Bad Habit performs popular rock (Foo Fighters, Kiss, Offspring, Metallica) and country (Twain, Brooks, Cash) from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Cocktails and Canvas with Laurie McCaslin at the Pahrump Senior Center begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 4 p.m. Paint a whimsical mermaid on canvas. All ages welcome; no experience necessary. $25 cash or check; pay when you arrive. Phone or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. 1370 W. Basin.

■ Pahrump Valley 500 Club is hosting a bakers doubles tournament at Pahrump Nugget Lanes beginning at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $32 with paid-up membership dues. 681 S. Hwy. 160. Call Katherine Bishop at 303-257-2830 with questions.

■ Nashville musician Ali Murphy brings her mix of R&B and pop, with hints of rock to Artesian Cellars at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160, 775-600-7144.

■ Pianist Geordi Gudyka Walston performs rock, jazz, blues, show tunes, and classical standards on the piano at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Free comedy show at Wild Side Tavern beginning at 8 p.m. No cover. Rated R, 21+. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, APRIL 6

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Johnny B performs classics, country, and rock from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Sunday Kids Open Mic at Dry Creek Saloon hosted by Tim Warembourg from 1 to 4 p.m. For aspiring young singers, poets, and comedians. 1330 Fifth St. Register your child by calling 775-505-5161.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

MONDAY, APRIL 7

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Bring water, sun block, hats, etc., and wear comfortable walking shoes. 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Line Dancing lessons for beginners and all skill levels with Ms. Boots (Sherry) every Monday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Nevada Treasure RV Resort. Bring water, sweat headband, and happy feet. No particular attire, no special shoes or boots required. $5 per person. 301 N. Leslie St. Ms.bootslinedance@gmail.com. 775-751-1174.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, APRIL 8

■ Curbside pick-up 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Taco Tuesday at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 6 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 9

• Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

• Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Play the first four weeks for free, then decide to join for a $28 membership fee. Play weekly thereafter for $11 per week. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

• Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

• Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

^

THURSDAY, APRIL 10

• Curbside pick-up 10 a.m. to noon at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

• New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

• Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

• Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

^

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. “Singing is just a feeling set to music.” —Carrie Underwood

SUNDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

• Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

• Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

• Wild Side Tavern, 7:30 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FRIDAY

• Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Wild Side Tavern, 10 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

SATURDAY

• Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

• Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

^

FUTURE PLANNING

Put Mustangs, Music, and Mayhem on your calendar for next Saturday, April 12 from 1 to 9 p.m. and beyond. Insider alert: there will be a dunk tank in the afternoon featuring Sheriff Joe McGill in the wet seat. Live music begins at 2 p.m., and the western hoedown dancing begins at 7 p.m. Dry Creek Saloon is hosting this fundraiser for Southwestern Wilds, our local group dedicated to saving Pahrump’s wild horses and burros. Dry Creek Saloon is located at 1330 5th Street, at the Pahrump Valley Blvd. and Hwy. 372 roundabout. The Dry Creek Saloon Facebook page invites everyone to “Join us Saturday, April 12, for our second Wild West Hoedown Party! Calling all line dancers to take over our dance floor and show us how to stomp them boots! Wear your best cowboy and cowgirl gear for your chance to win Best Dressed Cowboy and Best Dressed Cowgirl for $100 each! DJ from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. playing your favorite country classics, line dance beats and your requests. Let’s show ‘em a hoedown, cowboys!”

Skoners Motorcycle Club has arranged their 2nd annual “Feed the Veterans Poker Run” to benefit VFW Post #10054 food bank for Saturday, April 12. Prizes for best and worst hand. All vehicles welcome, rain or shine. Start at Chicken Ranch, proceed to Stage Stop Casino, motor onward to Dry Creek Saloon, swing by Coyote’s Den, and land at the VFW post. Registration starts at 10 a.m., kick-stands up at 11:30, last bike in by 3 p.m. Meal included with paid registration. $35 for single riders, $15 for passengers, plus non-perishable, non-expired food donation required. Call Larry at 702-400-6913 for more information.

The Birdman of Amargosa, Len Warren, is back at the Shoshone Museum Saturday, April 12, with a presentation at 1 p.m. Join the bird walk at 8 a.m. – yes, those birdies get up pretty early. Shoshone Museum is located at 118 Hwy. 127, Shoshone, Calif.

Is your classic ride all shined up from last month’s Chili Cookoff car show with no place to go? Sign up for the Lakeview Golf Course “Show Off Your Ride 2025” Tires & Tacos event scheduled for Saturday, April 12. Call Joe for details and registration; his number is 775-209-5818.

Free Easter Community Picnic at Petrack Park on Saturday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hamburgers, hotdogs, kettle corn, cotton candy, snow cones, train ride, Easter egg scramble, photos with the Easter Bunny. Thanks, Pahrump Holiday Task Force, and Pahrump Disability Outreach Program!

Celebrate Easter Sunday at Simkins Park. This annual picnic is organized by the Mills Family each year to celebrate Easter with the entire community, featuring a massive egg hunt, worship music, face painting, free hot dogs and water. It starts at 10:30 a.m. on April 20. “Start a new tradition this year – bring your family and celebrate Easter.”

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com