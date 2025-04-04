Letters to the Editor

Trump’s action and policy since taking over in January have driven the Democratic Party to irrational, ridiculous, repugnant response.

Trump/Vance throw the poor, desperate Democrats a bone

Trump’s action and policy since taking over in January have driven the Democratic Party to irrational, ridiculous, repugnant response. Democrats are on their hands and knees in the streets of New York pounding on Toy Teslas with hammers. They are singing out-of-tune old protest songs, and dancing in Tesla Dealership lots — if you can call what these old white crazies are doing dancing.

It’s not a good look for the Dems.

The toddler-like Trump tantrums of the left are driving more into the MAGA fold than could even the most enthusiastic Trump rally.

Former Democrats are changing registration affiliation in droves. Even high-profile Dems are proclaiming that the Party is “toxic.” There is hope among the MAGA faithful - and other proponents of common sense that the foolishness that grips the Democrat Party might be permanently relegated to the dustbin of history.

All this Dem insanity has been fueled by Trump’s common sense and consistent taking the 80 side on lots of 80-20 issues.

But now, it appears that Trump is throwing the desperately delusional Democrats a bone.

The Trump administration has admitted to an error in deporting a resident of NJ to El Salvador, and, so far, refusing to rectify the error.

The deported man is the father who came to America illegally almost 15 years ago. He is also alleged to be a member of the vicious M-13 gang, but he is presently subject to a valid court order preventing his deportation absent a due process hearing.

The Dems are demanding return of the man to America. The Trump administration, by way of VP Vance and Press Secretary Leavitt, is rejecting that result.

The Trump response gives ammo to the Democrat accusation that Trump is a lawless tyrant who is coming after all Latinos. “We told you, Trump admits a lawless deportation and does nothing to stop it.”

There are, of course, strong arguments that justice is served by leaving the deportee in El Salvador. But why give the Dems any ammo — why die on this hill?

Suppose Trump were to say, “A mistake was made and I am going to fix it by returning this man to America to give him due process before an American judge.” AG Bondi could put her focus on proving the deportee really is a gangster and securing his deportation after a court hearing, rather than fighting to keep him in El Salvador without his day in court.

Such a stand would completely silence the Dems — deprive them of any firepower from the event. It could bolster Republican registration even more. It would leave the Dems right back where they were before the deportation — desperate, delusional, and helpless against common sense and Trump.

P.S. Bovee