News

Pahrump Regional Planning Commission seeks to fill vacancy

Staff Report
April 4, 2025 - 4:10 am
 

The Nye County commissioners are seeking applicants to fill one vacancy on the Pahrump Regional Planning Commission for a term ending June 30, 2027.

Commissioners are requesting completed applications from persons interested in filling this vacancy. Applicants must be residents of the town of Pahrump.

Applications may be obtained at the Nye County Clerk’s Office, 2100 Walt Williams Dr., Ste. 200, in Pahrump, or 101 Radar Road, in Tonopah, or by calling (775) 482-8127, or by visiting www.nyecountynv.gov.

If you or someone you know is interested, please apply before the deadline.

Submit your completed application to the Nye County Clerk’s Office, P.O. Box 1031, Tonopah, Nevada 89049 no later than 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 10. No applications will be accepted after that date.

Nye County is an equal opportunity employer.

