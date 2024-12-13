49°F
Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge to conduct prescribed burn

Staff Report
December 13, 2024 - 4:46 am
 

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced that it plans to conduct a prescribed burn at Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge the week of December 16, near the eastern boundary to remove debris piles and reduce risk of wildfire.

Burning will only occur when weather conditions and smoke dispersion are favorable.

The area of the burn is located north of Ash Meadows Road and southwest of Point of Rocks. This prescribed burn is expected to have little to no impact on access to most of the public use areas on the Refuge, however, the scenic area of Point of Rocks nearby may experience smoky conditions.

Any temporary closures will be marked with signage and information will be available at Refuge Headquarters.

Smoke may be present for a few days following the fire while organic matter continues to smolder.

Prescribed fire is a management technique used to improve wildlife habitat, wetland health and to reduce the damaging impacts from catastrophic wildfire.

For more information, please contact the Refuge Headquarters, at 775-372-5435.

