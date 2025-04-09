DVH offering new scholarship program

Residents from Pahrump to Tonopah are invited to apply by May 12.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file Desert View Hospital works to engage with community members on a regular basis, attending all kinds of local events and donating to various causes. Now, the hospital is expanding its work to supporting the education of residents with its new scholarship program.

Knowledge is a powerful tool when it comes to finding success in life and whether it’s at a state university, community college or vocational institution, Desert View Hospital wants to support those seeking to better themselves through higher education.

This month, the critical access hospital announced the launch of its new scholarship program and residents are encouraged to submit their applications for the chance to be among the program’s first award recipients.

“This initiative reflects the hospital’s commitment to investing in the future of students and adults seeking higher education opportunities,” stated a news release issued by DVH on April 3. “Notably, applicants are not required to pursue a health care-related education, although preference will be given to those who do.”

The DVH Scholarship Program will provide six awards totaling $5,000, including four $500 scholarships, one $1,000 scholarship and one $2,000 scholarship. To be eligible, applicants must reside within designated zip codes but DVH isn’t limiting the scholarship program to its home town of Pahrump. In addition to residents of zip codes 89041, 89048, 89060 and 89061 in Pahrump, those living in 89020 in Amargosa Valley, 89003 in the Beatty/Rhyolite area, 89049 in Tonopah, 92384 in Shoshone, Calif. and 92389 in Tecopa, Calif. can also apply.

“The program is open to both graduating high school students and adults who can provide proof of acceptance or enrollment from a qualifying educations institution,” DVH detailed. “Qualified institutions include colleges, universities, community colleges, technical schools, trade schools and vocational schools.”

As to how DVH will determine which of the applicants – and officials are hoping for many – to select for awards, the applications will be judged based on a comprehensive scoring system that covers a 500-700 word essay, community service experience with a minimum of 10 hours required, and letters of recommendation. Those who are pursuing education in health care will also receive bonus points on their applications, “…thereby incentivizing a focus on this vital field.”

“DVH recognizes the importance of supporting the educational aspirations of community members,” DVH CEO Susan Davila remarked. “Investing in education is investing in our community’s future. Through this scholarship program, we aim to empower individuals to achieve their educational goals and enhance the overall well-being of our community.”

Applications must be submitted no later than May 12. “Interested applicants are encouraged to prepare their materials in advance to ensure they meet their important date,” DVH noted.

Applications can be found at DesertViewHospital.com/scholarship-application

For more information contact DVH Marketing and Outreach Coordinator Ryan Muccio at Ryan.Muccio@uhsinc.com or 775-751-7130, extension 7130.

