Bill Hockstedler discusses bid for public administrator

Hockstedler noted accountability, transparency and audits as some of his priorities when outlining his campaign.

Bill Hockstedler is running for Nye County public administrator. “I love public service, and I’m committed to making Nye County a better place to live,” said Hockstedler. (Bill Hockstedler for public administrator)

Bill Hockstedler is running for Nye County public administrator this year.

“I love public service, and I’m committed to making Nye County a better place to live,” Hockstedler told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Hockstedler, a Nye County resident of almost eight years, currently works as a healthcare executive with 28 total years in the industry and is also a Gulf War veteran.

“I’ve spent quite a bit of time handling complex situations, cross-agency coordination, and protecting the lives and well-being of people that are vulnerable in different situations,” Hockstedler explained. “Whether it be life and death in a combat situation, or even stateside when it comes to dealing with personnel issues, those types of things.”

Hockstedler previously ran for U.S. Senate in 2022 and for Nevada State Senate in 2024.

“I don’t consider myself a politician, even though I ran [before] … I’m running to be a public servant, to do good for the public,” Hockstedler elaborated.

Platform

Hockstedler noted transparency, accountability, advocating for a law requiring notification to a person’s home county if they die in a different county and conducting audits of the office as some of his top priorities if elected.

“I support the audit,” Hockstedler added. “I will do audits during my term as well and allow for that because I have nothing to hide.”

Hockstedler also said that he’s created a free booklet titled “When Someone Passes: A Nye County Family Guide” that will soon be available in the community.

“The booklet is designed as a resource for families so that if they’re faced with the situation, they can deal with things themselves without necessarily engaging the public administrator if they don’t want to,” Hockstedler explained.

He further described the booklet as not a campaign flyer but as a community resource.

“I’m distributing about 10,000 copies of this to funeral homes, churches, hospitals, senior centers, libraries and things like that across Nye County. It’s funded entirely by community advertisers at no cost to taxpayers,” Hockstedler detailed.

For more information about Bill Hockstedler’s campaign for Nye County public administrator, visit billhockstedler.com.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com