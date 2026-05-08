Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Lloyd Hunter's home was a part of last year's annual Landscape Tour put on by the Pahrump Valley Garden Club and this year's tour takes place this Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. (MaryRose Parkman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley Garden Club’s Annual Self-Guided Landscape tour is set for Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Take a jaunt around town to get a first-hand look at this year’s featured properties, which include five local sites and the UNR Cooperative Extension. As you visit each inspiring landscape, you can observe the variety of plant life which grows well in our Mojave Desert environment.

Tickets are $7 per person and can be purchased at Pahrump Rentals/Do-It Best Hardware, the UNR Cooperative Extension, and the Pahrump Farmers’ Market (summer hours Saturday morning from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. May through September).

Mom’s special day is Sunday. Spark your imagination and creativity while pondering a few of the following ideas. Consider helping her in her garden, tackling a home decor project, customizing a bingo game which revolves around her favorite things, flipping through a photo album, or exploring a museum. Make Mother’s Day this year as unique as she is.

FRIDAY, MAY 8

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Adults only craft night at Nyespace from 5:30 to 8 p.m. featuring Air Dry Clay, the cute little air-dried clay figure. All materials are provided. This is a sober event, and zero experience is required. Suggested donation is $5 to support the space, but cost is free. 1020 E. Wilson Rd., Room #20.

■ “Paint With Me” fundraiser for Voices for All Abilities begins at 6 p.m. at the NyE Communities Coalition. Spend quality time with your children in a fun, supportive environment. $30 for 1 parent and 1 child, $5 for each additional child; $10 per extra planter. All supplies included. Register at https://go.rallyup.com/paintwithmevfab. 1020 Wilson Rd.

■ Stormy Davis Band takes the stage for the first time at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. They perform a blend of blues, rock, R&B, country, and soul, with a little something for everyone. You’ll hear lead vocalist Gayle Patrick sings blues rock hits such as Midnight Rider, Runaway, Statesboro Blues, and Bobby McGee. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Lynn Peterson sings jazz, swing and blues at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4-6 people, and compete for the cash prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) around 6:30 p.m. on Fridays. “Bikes, cars, trucks, etc… bring whatever you want.”

■ Gregg Peterson is bringing his signature country sound to the Pahrump Nugget Casino from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a smooth blend of classic country influences and modern favorites. 775-751-6500.

SATURDAY, MAY 9

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Nye County S x S May meet-up from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Caff’e Chilly, located at 960 Margaret St. This meet-up is simply a social gathering. Anything you choose to do after the meet (including rides or activities) is your own decision and is not organized, sanctioned, or supervised by Nye County SxS LLC. More Info is available at nyecountysxs.com

■ Veterans Appreciation BBQ from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. honoring all who served will be held at Ian Deutch Memorial Park. This free outdoor event is hosted by Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 for veterans and their family and caregivers. Nonveterans may attend as well for $10; children 12 years and under are $5. Service animals only, please. Bring your own chairs and umbrella. 1600 E Honeysuckle St.

■ Dee Fong live at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. Listen to his guitar solos covering everything from Tim McGraw to Stone Temple Pilots. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Legends of Lost Creek perform resonate jazz and blues at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. Their set list spans audience favorites — from the smooth sounds of Frankie Valli and the soulful grooves of Motown, to the funk of Earth, Wind & Fire, the rhythm of the Spinners, and the modern pop flair of Uptown Funk. You’ll also hear crowd-pleasing hits from Country, Classic Rock, and more. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Karaoke contest at Wild Side Tavern beginning at 7 p.m. First, second, and third place winners will receive $100, $50, and $25 respectively. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, MAY 10 - MOTHER’S DAY

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Mother’s Day brunch with Jonny Bird and his all-request show at Artesian Cellars from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. From classic rock and country to Motown, disco, and crooner classics, he’s got something for Mom. Mother’s Day meals available through 7 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Avenue B band is performing classic rock, country blues, sweet soul, and a variety of popular favorites at Mountain Springs Saloon from 12 noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

MONDAY, MAY 11

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Sip & Paint at Dry Creek Saloon from 3 to 5 p.m. Guided painting experience, all supplies included. $25 per person. Advance sign-up required. Call 775-505-5161 to reserve your spot. 1330 5th Street.

TUESDAY, MAY 12

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Warm Weather Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Valley High School and Pahrump Community Choir combined Spring Concert at 6 p.m. at the PVHS auditorium. No charge for admission, but donations at the door to benefit the music program will be greatly appreciated. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, MAY 14

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “Those who wish to sing always find a song.”— Swedish Proverb

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FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

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SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

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SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

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MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

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THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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FUTURE PLANNING

EAA Chapter 1160 Pancake Breakfast and Raffle will be held on May 16 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at 1061 Interceptor at the airport. During this event, they will be selling raffle tickets for two guns at $10 each. The drawing will be held on May 16 at 10:15 a.m.; winners do not need to be present to win. We all need to be present to scarf pancakes and syrup.

Register for the Spring “Paranormal Open” Double-Header Cribbage tournaments May 16 and 17 at the Pahrump Senior Center. Contact William Eilers at 919-457-6351 or Jennifer Bolles at 916-203-6636.

Coyote’s Den Annual Car Show happens May 16 beginning at 8 a.m. Food, live music, and trophies, trophies, trophies. Registration forms are now available at Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

“Bikes, Brews & Rescues” fundraiser for Dawg House Rescuers will be hosted at Dry Creek Saloon on Sunday, May 17th from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. All bikes welcome, with cars welcome, too. Name That Tune game with the DJ, raffle baskets, 50/50 drawings, and a best tattoo contest. 1330 E Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

Tonopah celebrates Jim Butler Days in a big way during Memorial Day weekend May 22 to May 25. For a sneak peek, consult jimbutlerdays.com

This year, Dry Creek Saloon will be hosting a Thriller Halloween. Ria Schumacher says, “We will get together twice a month from April to October to practice choreography for performing “Thriller” in the street. I will have a professional videographer record our street performance and we will post it to our Dry Creek YouTube page. Anyone who would like to participate please send an email to RSchumacher@drycreeksaloon.com or drop in and leave your name and contact info for Thriller Group with a bartender.” 1330 5th Street.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com