Pahrump’s controlled burn season ends next week

The local burn moratorium will go into effect as of May 16.

During Controlled Burn Season in Pahrump, yard debris, including weeds, grass clippings, tree limbs and other vegetation, can be disposed of through controlled burns, as long as the property owner has obtained a burn permit. The burn season is quickly coming to a close, ending on May 16. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Burn barrels are a common method of disposal in Pahrump but only yard waste is permitted to be burned, with no household items, paper goods or other materials allowed. Residents have until May 16 to finish their burning for the season, as this is when the burn moratorium goes into effect. (Getty Images)

The summer is looming and temperatures in the valley are rising, which means that it is almost time for the end of burn season in Pahrump. The ban on controlled, open burns will go into effect next week, with Friday, May 15 the final day for controlled burns.

Before anyone wishes to conduct a controlled burn themselves, however, they must obtain a burn permit from Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue, which are available year-round and once secured, never need to be renewed. However, only the owner of the property on which the burn occurs can obtain a permit and a copy of valid homeowners’ insurance must be provided. All those burning must also follow the regulations as laid out in Pahrump Town Ordinance No. 28, known as the Controlled Burn Ordinance.

Under PTO No. 28, no one may commence a controlled burn unless they have first contacted Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue to provide the location, type and person responsible for the burn, as well as the expected duration of the burn. “Permission may be refused by the fire chief if conditions make such a burn hazardous to persons or property,” the ordinance states. “The determination that such conditions exist is solely within the discretion of the fire chief…”

Additionally, only yard waste is allowed to be disposed of via a controlled burn, with officials emphasizing that other materials, such as household waste, are prohibited. This is includes items like paper, rags, cartons, cans, metals, food, garbage and other non-yard-waste materials. Controlled burns are limited to natural vegetation such as grass clippings, tree limbs, weeds and other vegetal matter.

Controlled burns must be conducted either in a burn barrel or in piles no larger than three feet by six feet that are located no less than 20 feet from any structure. The burn must be continually monitored by an adult, with a water source nearby.

Controlled burns can only be conducted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays or 8 a.m. to noon on weekends.

Once the burn moratorium goes into effect, Pahrump Fire and Rescue Service Chief Scott Lewis is urging community members to adhere to it, as violating the ban can create dangerous situations and possibly lead to lost lives and destroyed property.

“Controlled burning during the summer, with higher temperatures and low relative humidity, adds significant risks to our community. The higher potential leads to increased liability,” Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times this week. “Pahrump Fire and Rescue will vigorously enforce our ordinances regarding unauthorized controlled burns.”

For more information on burning in the valley visit PahrumpNV.org or contact the fire service at 775-727-2832.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com