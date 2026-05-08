Michele Fiore charged by Nevada judicial discipline panel

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline has filed charges against Pahrump Township Justice of the Peace Michele Fiore, alleging she violated the state’s code of judicial conduct.

According to the seven-page decision, Fiore’s conviction and failure to return donations has adversely affected “in reasonable minds a perception that Judge Fiore’s honesty, impartiality, temperament or fitness to serve as a judge.” (Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline has filed charges against Pahrump Justice of the Peace Michele Fiore, alleging she violated the state’s code of judicial conduct.

In an April 24 decision, the panel charged Fiore with three violations related to her being found guilty by a jury in 2024 of conspiracy and wire fraud charges.

Fiore, who was given a full and unconditional pardon by President Donald Trump last year, was accused of raising tens of thousands of dollars for a statue to honor a Metropolitan Police Department officer who was killed but instead used the funds on personal expenses including plastic surgery, rent and her daughter’s wedding. Fiore took the bench in 2022 and is seeking reelection.

According to the seven-page decision, Fiore’s conviction and failure to return donations has adversely affected “in reasonable minds a perception that Judge Fiore’s honesty, impartiality, temperament or fitness to serve as a judge.”

Fiore said in a text message the charges were “recycled allegations” tied to accusations that predated her time on the bench and were not brought by any alleged victim. She added she plans to fight the charges.

“Here we are more than a year later, in the middle of my reelection campaign, and the commission continues advancing the same allegations,” Fiore said. “There is no outside complainant in this matter, the proceedings were initiated internally through Executive Director Paul Deyhle and the commission itself, not by any alleged victim or member of the public claiming harm.”

Fiore continued: “Our response will address what we believe to be significant jurisdictional, procedural and due process concerns, including the ongoing use of disciplinary process in a manner that continues to directly impact an active judicial election.”

Last month, the Nevada Supreme Court upheld a suspension handed down by the commission. Fiore’s attorney, Paola Armeni, argued during a hearing earlier this year that the commission lacked the jurisdiction to punish Fiore and that her actions as a sitting judge were being unfairly tied to her criminal case.

A hearing date has not been set, according to the commission’s website. Armeni said a hearing should be scheduled within 60 days of Fiore’s response to the charges, which was due May 18.

A spokesperson for the commission said in an email Thursday it does not comment on pending matters.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X.