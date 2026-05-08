Tip a Cop fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics Nevada

Enjoy food at Romero’s Mexican Restaurant and meal’s gratuity will go to Special Olympics Nevada.

Romero’s Mexican Restaurant and Special Olympics Nevada are holding a special Tip a Cop fundraiser on May 16. Proceeds raised at the event will go directly to Special Olympics Nevada and its Pahrump team. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

Romero’s Mexican Restaurant and Special Olympics Nevada are teaming up to hold a special Tip a Cop fundraiser later this month.

“Tip a Cop is a signature event for Special Olympics. It is a community fan favorite event,” said Special Olympics Nevada Development and Law Enforcement Torch Run Manager Jezz Medina-Manning.

Special Olympics Nevada has held Tip a Cop in other parts of Southern Nevada before, but this will be the organization’s first time bringing the event to Pahrump.

“I have a passion for helping the community and I try to stay as involved as I can,” Alex Romero, one of the owners of Romero’s Mexican Restaurant, told the Pahrump Valley Times. “I thought this would be a really neat way to give back to the Special Olympics and Pahrump specifically, their team here.”

The Tip a Cop event will be on Saturday, May 16, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Romero’s Mexican Restaurant, 290 Humahuaca Street.

At the event, attendees will order and enjoy food from Romero’s menu as usual. Deputies from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office will be swapping out their uniforms for aprons to help serve food for guests.

Once diners are finished with their meal, any tips or donations will go directly to Special Olympics Nevada and its athletes in Pahrump. Those athletes will also be at the May event to share their stories about the impact the Special Olympics has had on them.

“This is just a wonderful opportunity to really showcase those incredible stories that the athletes hold and give them an opportunity to be celebrated and included,” Medina-Manning explained.

There will also be raffles, a spin-to-win wheel, and a Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill dunk tank at the event, with proceeds from those activities going toward Special Olympics Nevada as well.

“Tip a Cop is such a great event because it’s a community event where everyone is included, which in turn is our mission. So we’re super excited,” Medina-Manning enthused.

For more information about the May 16 Tip a Cop event and Special Olympics Nevada, visit sonv.org.

Visit romeros.biz for information about Romero’s Mexican Restaurant.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com