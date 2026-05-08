Nathan Adelson’s Camp Erin returns

“Camp Erin is a special three-day camp designed for children and teens ages 6-17 who have experienced the death of someone close to them,” states a press release. (Nathan Adelson Hospice)

Nathan Adelson Hospice’s Camp Erin Las Vegas is returning this year from June 19 to June 21. (Nathan Adelson Hospice)

Nathan Adelson Hospice’s Camp Erin Las Vegas is returning this year and applications for those interested in attending are now open.

“Camp Erin is a special three-day camp designed for children and teens ages 6-17 who have experienced the death of someone close to them,” states a press release.

This free-to-attend camp, in Las Vegas (exact location is shared once application is accepted), will be held from Friday, June 19 to Sunday, June 21.

“The camp experience is filled with traditional, fun, camp activities combined with grief education and emotional support - led by grief professionals and trained volunteers,” reads the press release. “Camp Erin provides a unique opportunity for peer bonding between children and teens facing a similar life circumstance.”

The June weekend program in Las Vegas is part of Eluna’s national Camp Erin network. Eluna is a public nonprofit dedicated to supporting children and families impacted by addiction or grief.

For more information about this year’s Camp Erin Las Vegas and the application process, visit the “What We Do” tab at nah.org or contact 702-938-3910. The Camp Erin Las Vegas application is due by May 25.

Visit elunanetwork.org to learn about Eluna and the organization’s work.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com