Letters to the Editor

I remember how excited I was the first time I voted as I was eligible at age 21 and in the Army.

Nevada voting laws could make us like California

I remember how excited I was the first time I voted as I was eligible at age 21 and in the Army. It was not easy to get an absentee ballot, but I wanted to vote for the man who said he was going to end the war in Vietnam. Soon after, the 28th Amendment lowered voting to the age of 18 and if the Democrat Socialists have their way, the voting age would be 16.

Congress passed the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 and [it was] signed by President Clinton — it is better known as the Motor Voter Act. Since then, becoming a voter has been drastically deluded. This law requires each state to register everyone who gets a driver’s license, renews it or applies for welfare. Legislatures across the nation have passed laws to allow people who were not really interested in registering or voting to be placed on the voter rolls and receive mail-in ballots. Its purpose was to make it easier for voters to register and to maintain their status.

This should have served as a warning that voters who have nothing, can vote to receive money from working taxpayers or encourage voter fraud. As of today, we now have an almost 50-50 split of takers to payers.

From the Motor Voter Act, the Election Assistance Commission was established to administer payments to states and was given $1.8 billion dollars to help states with such things as voter machines and mail-in ballots. Under this voter act, voters are not required to have an address, just be near a distinguished tree, bush or shrub, nor do they have to prove they are in fact a U.S. citizen.

Article 2 of the Nevada Constitution lists who can vote and it does not require proof of citizenship, only that you affirm that you are a U.S. citizen. This is the honor system and we know how honest people and our leaders are. It further states that an elector or voter has the privilege to vote. Privilege is a special right gained by birth or social position. Voting should be a sacred or cherished right not to be lowered, only to be given by the government simply by applying for welfare or by obtaining a driver’s license or ID card and electors should be proud to have voting as their personal privilege.

Because our government issues driver’s licenses and ID cards, a non-citizen status should be visible on it, and the same with welfare identification. Then, if this person wanted to vote, they would go through the process of becoming a citizen, only then having the privilege of choosing their best candidate.

The Alien Registration Act of 1940, mandates all not-citizens 14 and older to register with the federal government, be fingerprinted and carry with them this proof of registration. I am positive this law is ignored.

Article 1 of the U.S. Constitution gave states the right to prescribe the times, places and manner of holding elections, but the law says only U.S. citizens can vote and Nevada is one of the states that do not force voters to prove citizenship.

House Bill HR22, SAVE (Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act) requires every eligible voter to provide proof of citizenship to register to vote. Also, President Trump has issued an executive order that proof of citizenship shall be imposed on voters to vote in federal elections. These of course prompted our Democrat Socialist Attorney General Ford and Secretary of State Aguilar to cause a lawsuit to keep this from happening. They say it disenfranchises voters, when in fact it should re-enforce voters into becoming citizens.

Nevada Democrat Socialists outnumber Republicans 2 to 1, and are placing Nevada in line to be the same as California, Washington and Oregon, which are socialist states. Washington and Oregon are proposing to pay striking workers unemployment payments. Is that what we want? Governor Lombardo had promised election reform requiring citizenship, but the Democrat Socialists have made it a non-issue. At least the governor was able to get ID required when voting, a good step in the right direction and he should be encouraged to keep up fighting for voter integrity.

As I see it, President Trump has his finger in the dam, and it is leaking heavily. The Democrat Socialists are calling for “resistance” against him every step of the way, and even endorsing violence, pulling him away from the dam.

When his finger is pulled out and the dam begins to break, the release will be catastrophic, releasing upon America, Socialism, illegal immigration, teaching immorality even to our young children, not being able to define what a woman is, higher education corruption, a larger government, DEI, 1619 Project, and many other damaging problems.

Please see the Democrat Socialists for what they really represent.

Arnold Breitenbach