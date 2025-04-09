Veteran advisory committee looking to fill vacancies

Members will advise the Board of County Commissioners on issues regarding all Veteran events within the Town of Pahrump and Veteran services at the Chief Tecopa Cemetery.

The Nye County Board of County Commissioners is accepting applications for two members of the community to be appointed to the Pahrump Veterans Memorial Advisory Committee, to advise the commissioners on issues regarding all veteran events within the town of Pahrump and veteran services at the Chief Tecopa Cemetery.

Nye County Commissioners are requesting a complete application from persons interested in filling these vacancies. Applications may be obtained at the Pahrump Town Office, located at 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive, Suite #100 in Pahrump, or at pahrumpnv.gov

Please submit your application to the town of Pahrump Office at 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive, Suite #100 Pahrump, NV 89048 or townoffice@pahrumpnv.gov by 4:30 P.M. on Wednesday, April 23. No applications will be accepted after that date.

All members are approved by the committees with secondary approval by the county commissioners.

Nye County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.