63°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Veteran advisory committee looking to fill vacancies

Staff report
April 9, 2025 - 4:11 am
 

The Nye County Board of County Commissioners is accepting applications for two members of the community to be appointed to the Pahrump Veterans Memorial Advisory Committee, to advise the commissioners on issues regarding all veteran events within the town of Pahrump and veteran services at the Chief Tecopa Cemetery.

Nye County Commissioners are requesting a complete application from persons interested in filling these vacancies. Applications may be obtained at the Pahrump Town Office, located at 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive, Suite #100 in Pahrump, or at pahrumpnv.gov

Please submit your application to the town of Pahrump Office at 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive, Suite #100 Pahrump, NV 89048 or townoffice@pahrumpnv.gov by 4:30 P.M. on Wednesday, April 23. No applications will be accepted after that date.

All members are approved by the committees with secondary approval by the county commissioners.

Nye County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Pahrump Valley Times file The first community meeting about the proposed Pahrump Valley Academy ...
Town hall set for proposed PV Academy
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Proponents are making another attempt at establishing the valley’s first charter school.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file Desert View Hospital works to engage with community memb ...
DVH offering new scholarship program
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Residents from Pahrump to Tonopah are invited to apply by May 12.

Getty Images
Letters to the Editor

I remember how excited I was the first time I voted as I was eligible at age 21 and in the Army.