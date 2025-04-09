Nye County planning reports fraudulent billing scheme

PHOTOS: PVHS Track and field continue to put out strong showings at meets

Nye County The Nye County Planning Department has been made aware of a fraudulent billing scheme targeting individuals applying for construction permits. These fraudulent bills are NOT legitimate and should not be paid or processed without verification.

Applicants and businesses engaging with Nye County Planning are urged to exercise caution. Do not send money or wire transfers without confirming the validity of any received bill.

If you receive an unexpected invoice and are conducting business with the Planning Department, contact the office immediately at 775-751-4249 to verify its legitimacy.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has been notified of this scam and authorities are actively investigating the issue. The Planning Department urges residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

For additional information or to report fraudulent bills, please contact the Planning Department at t775-751-4249 or email planning@nyecountynv.gov.