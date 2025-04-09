PHOTOS: Pahrump welcomes the 2025 Baker to Vegas relay race

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Southern Nye County Search and Rescue is one of the entities that helps to facilitate portions of the Baker to Vegas race. This nonprofit was out selling food and drink at its welcoming station on Saturday, April 5, too, raising funds to support its search and rescue, public safety operations.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay is not an event for the faint of heart, requiring runners to battle the elements of the desert landscape through which the race winds.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump is the halfway point for the Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay and there were several local staging stations ready to welcome runners as they finished their stage of the race and passed the batons onto their teammates.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The backroad highways between Baker, California and Las Vegas were a whole lot busier than usual over the course of April 5 and 6 as thousands of people descended on the area for the annual Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay. A race first started in 1985, the Baker to Vegas saw runners taking to the pavement of highways 127 and 178 in California onto highways 372 and 160 in Pahrump and then over the hump into to Las Vegas Valley.

Law enforcement officials from around the globe took on the Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay this past weekend and Pahrump made sure everyone, from the runners to the support staff, was greeted with enthusiasm as they made the trek through town.

This decades-old, 120-mile-long race is broken down into 20 stages, requiring staging stations at intervals of roughly every six miles, where runners can pass their batons onto the next team member before taking some time to hydrate and catch their breath. Pahrump marks the halfway point of the race and runners, tailed by their pace cars, began arriving in the valley the afternoon of Saturday, April 5 and continued on their way toward the Spring Mountains well into the late-night hours. There were several staging stations set up in the valley and each was manned by eager volunteers out to show their support, ensuring the competing teams were all welcomed with enthusiasm.

The official results of the 2025 Baker to Vegas race have been released and finishing first overall to secure the Challenge Cup was the California Highway Patrol - Elite team, which ran the relay in 12 hours, 31 minutes and 55 seconds. The LA Police Dept. - Elite, LA Sheriff’s Dept. - Elite, U.S. Border Patrol and Anaheim Police Dept. - Elite teams came in second, third, fourth and fifth overall, respectively.

The Baker to Vegas Relay is a program conducted by the LA Police Revolver and Athletic Club (LAPRAAC), a private, nonprofit organization that has been in existence for over 90 years.

“LAPRAAC has striven to ensure the highest level of professional law enforcement skills by providing athletic, educational, marksmanship, physical fitness, recreational and social activities to benefit its members,” information on the organization details. “The Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup is one of the many benefits LAPRAAC offers to support its members. The race was founded by LA Police Officers Chuck Foote and Larry Moore (deceased) in 1985 with the continuous financial support of LAPRAAC.

“The Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup was built on the foundation of the Death Valley Relay,” the LAPRAAC explains. “For six years Bud Graves, LAPD Metro Division, coordinated that race. On its conclusion, those roots saw the start of what we see today, on average 275-plus law enforcement teams from throughout the world come to enjoy the Mojave Desert. We all have Bud to thank for getting the shoes moving. There are over 10,000 participants, including many chiefs of police, sheriffs, agents in charge and other heads of agencies who support their teams, making this the largest ‘Cop Run’ in the world.”

The very first team to hold the Challenge Cup was LA Police Central Area, which cleared the original course in 1985 with a time of 14 hours, 16 minutes and 47 seconds. Every year since, with the exception of 2020 and 2021 when the COVID-19 pandemic had many events on pause, the Baker to Vegas race has continued to showcase the athleticism of law enforcement officials. Throughout the last four decades, the majority of winners for the Challenge Cup have hailed from California, primarily the LA area, but in 2019 the Belize National Police managed to secure the trophy and the current record-holder for fastest time is the New York Police Dept.- Men’s Team, which completed the course last year in 12 hours, 19 minutes and 43 seconds.

For more information on the Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay as well as full results of the 2025 race, visit BakerVegas.net.

Special recognition goes to…

As part of the Baker to Vegas Awards Ceremony, there were several special awards presented in honor of one of the founders of the relay race, the late Larry Moore. Receiving the prestigious Larry Moore Awards this year were Michael and Bonnie Goldberg for RV Support, Chad Buchanan – N6NWZ for Safety Patrol, Stacey Price for Medical Team and Joseph Young – KE6NRC for Communications/HAMs.

