Town hall set for proposed PV Academy

Pahrump Valley Times file The first community meeting about the proposed Pahrump Valley Academy ...
Pahrump Valley Times file The first community meeting about the proposed Pahrump Valley Academy took place in March 2019 and proponents are once again making an effort to gain state approval for the public, tuition-free charter school, which would be the first of its kind in Pahrump.
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
April 9, 2025 - 4:30 am
 

In 2019, educator Sable Marandi took the first steps in pursuit of creating what would be the first charter school in the valley and despite a series of unsuccessful attempts to secure the necessary approvals, she’s never let go of her dream.

Once again, Marandi and a team of locals are pushing to establish the new academic institution and area residents can learn all about the project at the upcoming PV Academy Town Hall Meeting.

“Charter schools are able to offer unique educational opportunities,” Michelle Caird explained of her support for the project. “They have the flexibility to create specialized programs that allow for more personalized instruction. Charter schools can also promote economic growth, attracting families and educators to the community. A well-designed charter school can empower students, strengthen local communities and create pathways for future success.”

Caird, just one of those involved in the effort to usher PV Academy into reality, told the Pahrump Valley Times this week that the application process for charter school approval is now underway and is expected to take at least three months before a determination is made. If approval is granted by the state, the academy would open for the 2026-2027 school year and initially serve grades kindergarten through five.

“Do you have questions about the proposed PV Academy Charter School? Is it needed and why? Then you should attend the informational Town Hall meeting on Saturday, April 12 and get your questions answered,” encouraged Caird’s fellow PV Academy proponent, Dr. Tom Waters.

The PV Academy Town Hall Meeting is set for Saturday, April 12 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Valley Electric Conference Center, 800 E. Highway 372.

For more information, contact Caird at 509-995-3078.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

