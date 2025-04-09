PHOTOS: PVHS Track and field continue to put out strong showings at meets

The PVHS track and field team dominated their last home meet with 20 top finishers.

The Pahrump Valley High School track and field team continued its success this spring with a strong showing at its second Pahrump Midweek #2 Meet last Tuesday.

With student-athletes competing from Bonanza, Mojave, Beatty, and Pahrump Valley, the Trojans had top finishers in the majority of the 34 events that took place. Pahrump had a meet-high 20 top finishers.

In the boys’ events, the Trojans stood on top of the podium in five of six running events. Senior Benjamin DeSantiago led the way with two first-place finishes in the 200- and 400-meter races.

He finished in 23.31 seconds in the 200 and 50.53 seconds in the 400. Similar to DeSantiago, junior Julianna Ondrisko swept the girls 400- and 800-meter races with times of 1:04 and 2:39, respectively.

DeSantiago was also a key player in the Trojans’ first-place finish in the 4x400 relay. As the anchor, DeSantiago helped lead the team to a time of 3:48. In the 800-meter race, the Pahrump boys picked up another win as brothers Antonio (2:05) and Adon Veloz (2:07) finished first and second in the final race.

Pahrump sophomore Joaquin Flores won the 3,200-meter race with a time of 11:19, while Pahrump freshman [Name Missing] set a personal record of 11:41 to come in second. For the girls, the 3,200-meter race went well for Pahrump, as the Trojans claimed the top four spots in the event.

Sophomore Alexis Clouser finished first with a personal best of 14:21. On the field, Pahrump’s boys and girls athletes finished in first place in 50% of the events. In discus, junior Sonny Skinner (37.11 meters) threw his discus a meter further than teammate junior Brendan Thorn (36.68 meters) to claim first place.

In the girls’ events, both senior Tiler Ledford (23.37 meters) and sophomore Cailyn Marsh (18.34 meters) set personal bests to place first and second in the discus event.

Senior Hunter Millinger won the shot put event with his best distance being 12.62 meters. Millinger finished a full meter further than the next closest competitor.

As the only two competitors in the girls’ triple jump, juniors Savannah Thompson and Sarah Brown each jumped at least six meters. Thompson performed slightly better, as her best jump was nearly nine meters.

The Trojans look to build off their strong performance in this midweek meet as they head into the final month of the regular season.

