Pahrump wrestling team takes two big league wins

After a 4-4 overall standings, the Pahrump Valley wrestling team has put in the work to come out on top with a 2-0 league standings.

Pahrump Valley’s wrestling team is having a strong league season so far as the team is 2-0 in the league.

Recently the Trojans are 4-4 overall in their season as the wrestlers begin to roll into a leading season. Two of the Trojans league matches were won by big margins, over 35 points.

Last year the Trojans had a successful regional wrestling meet and the Trojans were able to finish in second place with a score of 197.5 points and into the state playoffs. This was second to Moapa Valley, who scored 248 points.

Pahrump Valley was able to win the 106, 138 and the 157-pound matches and placed in the top four in various other weight classes.

This season in the tournaments, the Trojans lost four meets but wrestled against larger schools across southern Nevada.

Here’s how Pahrump fared in two league meets.

Boulder City

The Trojans led the meet as the team was able to secure eight wins to get a 57-point victory.

Of Pahrump Valley’s 285, 215, 190, 175, 150, 144, 126 and 120-pound matches, some were won in quick succession.

The Trojans’ 215-pound wrestler pinned down the Eagles wrestler in 15 seconds. Most matches took longer than 1:30 minutes. And the Trojans’ 285-pound wrestler also pinned his opponent in 49 seconds.

Boulder City would win only three matches against the 165, 157 and 138-pound class. The 157-pound match-up was settled in 52 seconds by the Eagles wrestler.

Canyon Springs

Pahrump took home the win after winning six matches out of nine non-forfeited matches. This time Pahrump won 60-18.

The Trojans were able to secure the 215, 190, 157, 144, 138 and 132-pound matches. There was some overlap from the last league meet, but some notable losses.

The 285-pound match-up was won by the Pioneers wrestler after a 21-second pin. But the Trojans were able to have three under-a-minute pins.

The 215-pound Trojans wrestler was able to secure another quick pin in just under 30 seconds. And the Trojans 132-pound wrestler pinned the Pioneers in 27 seconds. Lastly, the Trojans’ 144-pound wrestler pinned his opponent in 34 seconds.

The Trojans walked away with a strong victory.

Upcoming

The Trojans’ next league meets will not happen until January where they will be up against Virgin Valley and Moapa Valley on the same day.

But Pahrump Valley will have two more non-conference meets this week, starting with Western in Anaheim on Thursday.

The next day the Trojans will be in Las Vegas for a meet at Shadow Ridge to wrestle against Western.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.