Sports

PHOTOS: PVHS track teams compete in first home event of the year

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Lady Trojans track team competed in their first home meet of the season.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times PVHS senior Payton Weaver competes in the 200-meter event.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times PVHS senior Payton Weaver competes in the 200-meter event.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Lady Trojans track team completes an event during the Pahrump Valley Midweek #1 meet.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Lady Trojans track team competed in their first home meet of the season.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Lady Trojans track team competed in their first home meet of the season.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Lady Trojans track team competed in their first home meet of the season.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Lady Trojans track team competed in their first home meet of the season.
By Johnathan Harris Pahrump Valley Times
March 21, 2025 - 6:48 am
 
Updated March 21, 2025 - 7:24 am

The Pahrump Valley High School track and field teams sprinted to the top of the leaderboards in the season’s first home meet.

The varsity girls and boys teams had athletes finish in the top three in the 100-meter dash finals. For the Lady Trojans, sophomore Rosie Miller finished first with a mark time of 14.22. Following Miller, Junior Natalia Vallin finished just behind with a mark time of 14.27, claiming the top two spots for the Trojans.

Senior Payton Weaver finished fifth in the 100-meter dash final with a mark time of 14.39, marking three Trojans’ finish in the top five of the 100-meter portion of the meet.

The boys team had two top-five finishes in the 100-meter event: Junior Benjamin DeSantiago, who had a mark time of 12.44, and Senior James DeLaRosa, who had a mark time of 12.83.

DeSantiago followed up his 100-meter performance with a second-place finish in the 200-meter dash finals. The junior finished with a mark time of 24.56. DeLaRosa finished in the top five once again in the event at fourth place with a 25.52 mark time. The last Trojan to make the top-five cut was Keegan Freeman with a 25.79 mark time finish.

The Lady Trojans team took spots two through five in the 400-meter event. After finishing in fifth-place in the 100-meter, Weaver finished second in the 200-meter with a mark time of 28.91. Weaver notched a second-place finish in the 400-meter event with a 1:10.85 mark time.

Claiming first place for the Lady Trojans team was junior Julianna Ondrisko with a mark time of 1:06.11. The Lady Trojans team claimed the first-through fifth-place spots on the leaderboard for the event.

DeSantiago claimed a first-place finish in the 400-meter event for the Trojans. The junior finished with a 52.72 mark time.

The boys team also secured first place in the 800-meter, 1,600-meter, and 3,200-meter events. Senior Antonio Veloz placed first in the 800-meter and the 1,600-meter with a mark time of 2:15.92 for the 800-meter and 5:10.04 finish in the 1,600-meter event.

The Trojans girls team also had runners place first in the 800-meter, 1,600-meter, and 3,200-meter events. Sophomore Kaylan Robinson finished first in both the 800-meter and 1,600-meter events, with a mark time of 3:02.11 in the 800-meter and 6:48.14 in the 1,600-meter.

Sophie Romero finished first in the 3,200-meter event, with a mark time of 15:16.56, marking another first-place finish for the Trojans girls team.

