Shoes $ Brews tournament draws competitors out to Henderson

Competitors battled through warm temperatures as players, families and fans gathered for an afternoon of horseshoes, food and community fellowship in Henderson.

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Shoes $ Brews pitchers show off their winnings following a tournament last Sunday at the Arroyo Grande Sports Complex in Henderson. (Lathan "Reb" Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Shoes $ Brews Pitching in the Park Series Pro/Am Doubles tournament brought together players, families, and fans at the Arroyo Grande Sports Complex for a fun-filled afternoon.

Players competed through warm conditions in the low 90s last Sunday, but a steady breeze flowing through Henderson helped make a comfortable afternoon on the courts.

Along with the action, participants enjoyed a feast that included BBQ brisket, ribs, wings, fried chicken, pasta, and watermelon. Tournament organizers also recognized sponsor Southern Nevada Mesquite Smoked BBQ of Las Vegas for supporting the event.

Competition was fierce throughout the event, including a playoff round to determine second- and third-place finishes.

The tournament champions completed the day undefeated at 4-0.

In Division A, Henderson’s Larry Workman captured first place honors.

Division B champions were Henderson teammates Danielle Preciado and Mikey Workman.

Second place finishes went to Phil Kesterson of Pahrump in Division A and Danielle Workman of Henderson in Division B.

Lawrence Workman of Henderson claimed third place in Division A as well as Mark Medina of Henderson in Division B.

The event also featured a 50/50 raffle benefiting the series.

Lathan “Reb” Dilger of Pahrump won the $75 raffle prize and generously donated the winnings back to help support future tournaments.

Organizers announced that the next Pitching in the Park Series tournament will take place Sunday, June 7, at Justin Myyro E. Leavitt # Jaycee Community Park beginning at noon with an entry fee of $10.

The tournament is open to anyone interested in playing horseshoes and enjoying an afternoon at the park.

Players are encouraged to bring chairs and coolers, while organizers will provide canopies and cooling stations to help beat the summer heat. The event will also feature a community potluck, with attendees invited to bring a small food item to share.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com.

Follow @jaypowers__ on X, Instagram and Tiktok @Pvtimes.sports.