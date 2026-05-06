A season in stats — Trojans Baseball

The Trojans battled through one of the toughest schedules in the Class 3A Southern Mountain League this season, finishing 14-13 while securing third place in their first year under head coach Drew Middleton.

Seniors and their parents gathered on the field for Senior Day ceremonies in Pahrump on April 18 during a game against LMCA. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Trojans seniors were honored on Senior Day in Pahrump on April 18 during a game against LMCA. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

This season, the Trojans finished in third place with a 14-13 overall record in the Class 3A Southern Mountain League behind their new head coach Drew Middleton.

Through a challenging schedule against some of the state’s best programs, the Trojans prevailed through a seven-game losing streak and came out on top strong, winning their last six games to end the season.

Batting season totals

# — Name — GP — Avg — PA — AB — R — H — RBI — 2B — 3B — HR — GS

Season Totals: 28, 0.329, 892, 721, 181, 237, 151, 43, 11, 0, 0

13.) Tritan Torres: 9, .556, 12, 9, 4, 5, 5, 2, 0, 0, 0

22.) Tony Whitney: 25, .487, 94, 76, 31, 37, 17, 7, 3, 0, 0

1.) CJ Nelson: 17, .382, 63, 55, 10, 21, 14, 5, 0, 0, 0

7.) Kevin Farrell: 9, .364, 13, 11, 5, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0

12.) Anthony Montanez: 25, .364, 82, 66, 15, 24, 9, 2, 0, 0, 0

2.) Dominic Chiancone: 25, .351, 66, 57, 20, 20, 5, 2, 1, 0, 0

3.) Vinny Whitney: 25, .317, 92, 63, 14, 20, 15, 1, 0, 0, 0

23.) Ben Cimperman: 26, .303, 92, 76, 13, 23, 23, 5, 0, 0, 0

8.) Kayne Horibe: 26, .297, 92, 74, 21, 22, 15, 2, 7, 0, 0

24.) Paul Walker: 12, .294, 18, 17, 6, 5, 6, 3, 0, 0, 0

9.) Cody Fried: 26, .284, 91, 74, 11, 21, 16, 7, 0, 0, 0

4.) Dominik Wilson: 22, .280, 62, 50, 8, 14, 10, 2, 0, 0, 0

20.) Samuel Mendoza: 17, .273, 14, 11, 3, 3, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0

6.) Jacob Selbach: 24, .250, 62, 52, 11, 13, 8, 2, 0, 0, 0

34.) Jack Walker: 14 0.190 29 21 5 4 3 2 0 0 0

5.) Leland Delgado: 10, .111, 10, 9, 4, 1, 3, 1, 0, 0, 0

GP — SF — SH/B — BB — K — HBP — ROE — FC — LOB — OBP — SLG — OPS

1.) CJ Nelson: 17, .460, 8, 6, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0, .473, .933

2.) Dominic Chiancone: 25, .431, 7, 13, 1, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, .421, .852

3.) Vinny Whitney: 25, .511, 19, 10, 7, 5, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0, .333, .844

4.) Dominik Wilson: 22, .419, 6, 8, 6, 2, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0, .320, .739

5.) Leland Delgado: 10, .200, 0, 2, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, .222, .422

6.) Jacob Selbach: 24, .371, 6, 11, 4, 5, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, .288, .659

7.) Kevin Farrell: 9, .462, 2, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, .364, .826

8.) Kayne Horibe: 26, .418, 14, 28, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, .514, .932

9.) Cody Fried: 26, .418, 10, 24, 7, 3, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, .378, .796

12.) Anthony Montanez: 25, .481, 13, 7, 2, 3, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0, .394, .875

13.) Tristan Torres: 9, .667, 2, 3, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, .778, 1.445

20.) Samuel Mendoza: 17, .429, 3, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, .273, .702

22.) Tony Whitney: 25, .564, 11, 7, 5, 3, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0, .658, 1.222

23.) Ben Cimperman: 26, .424, 12, 18, 4, 2, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, .368, .792

24.) Paul Walker: 12, .333, 1, 4, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, .471, .804

34.) Jack Walker: 14, .414, 8, 8, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, .286, .700

Base running totals

Games played — Stolen bases — Stolen base attempts

Season totals 28, 66, 5

2.) Dominic Chiancone: 25, 8, 1

3.) Vinny Whitney: 25, 9, 0

4.) Dominik Wilson: 22, 2, 0

6.) Jacob Selbach 24, 5, 0

8.) Kayne Horibe: 26, 8, 1

9.) Cody Fried: 26, 1, 0

12.) Anthony Montanez: 25, 10, 1

20.) Samuel Mendoza: 17, 1, 0

22.) Tony Whitney: 25, 19, 2

23.) Ben Cimperman: 26, 2, 0

24.) Paul Walker: 12, 1, 0

Fielding

# — Name — GP — FP — TC — PO — A — E — DP — TP — PB — SBA — SB — CS — CS%

1.) CJ Nelson — GP: 17 | FP: .984 | TC: 61 | PO: 56 | A: 4 | E: 1 | DP: 1

2.) Dominic Chiancone — GP: 25 | FP: .939 | TC: 49 | PO: 36 | A: 10 | E: 3 | DP: 1

3.) Vinny Whitney — GP: 25 | FP: .941 | TC: 34 | PO: 29 | A: 3 | E: 2

4.) Dominik Wilson — GP: 22 | FP: .714 | TC: 14 | PO: 8 | A: 2 | E: 4

5.) Leland Delgado — GP: 10 | FP: .778 | TC: 9 | PO: 6 | A: 1 | E: 2

6.) Jacob Selbach — GP: 24 | FP: .786 | TC: 28 | PO: 19 | A: 3 | E: 6

7.) Kevin Farrell — GP: 9 | FP: .667 | TC: 3 | PO: 2 | A: 0 | E: 1

8.) Kayne Horibe — GP: 26 | FP: .929 | TC: 56 | PO: 38 | A: 14 | E: 4

9.) Cody Fried — GP: 26 | FP: .911 | TC: 45 | PO: 38 | A: 3 | E: 4 | DP: 1

12.) Anthony Montanez — GP: 25 | FP: .881 | TC: 59 | PO: 36 | A: 16 | E: 7 | DP: 2

13.) Tristan Torres — GP: 9 | FP: .962 | TC: 26 | PO: 24 | A: 1 | E: 1

20.) Samuel Mendoza — GP: 17 | FP: .931 | TC: 29 | PO: 21 | A: 6 | E: 2 | DP: 1

22.) Tony Whitney — GP: 25 | FP: .868 | TC: 76 | PO: 45 | A: 21 | E: 10 | DP: 3

23.) Ben Cimperman — GP: 26 | FP: .963 | TC: 109 | PO: 95 | A: 10 | E: 4

24.) Paul Walker — GP: 12 | FP: .667 | TC: 3 | PO: 2 | A: 0 | E: 1

34.) Jack Walker — GP: 14 | FP: .938 | TC: 16 | PO: 15 | A: 0 | E: 1 | DP: 1

Pitching

# IP — H — R — ER — BB — K — 2B — 3B — HR — BF — AB

Season Totals 164.2, 210, 170, 127, 109, 123, 0, 0, 9, 847, 710

20.) Samuel Mendoza: 42.1 53 31 20 18 26 0 0 1 209 182

9.) Cody Fried: 26.3 41 21 17 14 20 0 0 0 134 116

3.) Vinny Whitney: 21.1 29 27 21 17 15 0 0 1 111 92

8.) Kayne Horibe: 17, 12, 19, 14, 10, 23, 0, 0, 0, 86, 71

4.) Dominik Wilson: 17, 10, 11, 9, 7, 6, 0, 0, 0, 75, 66

22.) Tony Whitney: 14.2, 27, 30, 18, 14, 13, 0, 0, 2, 91, 75

23.) Ben Cimperman: 14.1, 22, 14, 13, 12, 12, 0, 0, 3, 73, 58

6.) Jacob Selbach: 7, 13, 10, 9, 8, 6, 0, 0, 2, 42, 34

7.) Kevin Farrell: 4.1. 1, 2, 2, 5, 2, 0, 0, 0, 18, 12

5.) Leland Delgado: 0.1, 1, 2, 2, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4, 2

2.) Dominic Chiancone: 0.1, 1, 3, 3, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4, 2

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.