A season in stats — Trojans Baseball
The Trojans battled through one of the toughest schedules in the Class 3A Southern Mountain League this season, finishing 14-13 while securing third place in their first year under head coach Drew Middleton.
This season, the Trojans finished in third place with a 14-13 overall record in the Class 3A Southern Mountain League behind their new head coach Drew Middleton.
Through a challenging schedule against some of the state’s best programs, the Trojans prevailed through a seven-game losing streak and came out on top strong, winning their last six games to end the season.
Batting season totals
# — Name — GP — Avg — PA — AB — R — H — RBI — 2B — 3B — HR — GS
Season Totals: 28, 0.329, 892, 721, 181, 237, 151, 43, 11, 0, 0
13.) Tritan Torres: 9, .556, 12, 9, 4, 5, 5, 2, 0, 0, 0
22.) Tony Whitney: 25, .487, 94, 76, 31, 37, 17, 7, 3, 0, 0
1.) CJ Nelson: 17, .382, 63, 55, 10, 21, 14, 5, 0, 0, 0
7.) Kevin Farrell: 9, .364, 13, 11, 5, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0
12.) Anthony Montanez: 25, .364, 82, 66, 15, 24, 9, 2, 0, 0, 0
2.) Dominic Chiancone: 25, .351, 66, 57, 20, 20, 5, 2, 1, 0, 0
3.) Vinny Whitney: 25, .317, 92, 63, 14, 20, 15, 1, 0, 0, 0
23.) Ben Cimperman: 26, .303, 92, 76, 13, 23, 23, 5, 0, 0, 0
8.) Kayne Horibe: 26, .297, 92, 74, 21, 22, 15, 2, 7, 0, 0
24.) Paul Walker: 12, .294, 18, 17, 6, 5, 6, 3, 0, 0, 0
9.) Cody Fried: 26, .284, 91, 74, 11, 21, 16, 7, 0, 0, 0
4.) Dominik Wilson: 22, .280, 62, 50, 8, 14, 10, 2, 0, 0, 0
20.) Samuel Mendoza: 17, .273, 14, 11, 3, 3, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0
6.) Jacob Selbach: 24, .250, 62, 52, 11, 13, 8, 2, 0, 0, 0
34.) Jack Walker: 14 0.190 29 21 5 4 3 2 0 0 0
5.) Leland Delgado: 10, .111, 10, 9, 4, 1, 3, 1, 0, 0, 0
GP — SF — SH/B — BB — K — HBP — ROE — FC — LOB — OBP — SLG — OPS
1.) CJ Nelson: 17, .460, 8, 6, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0, .473, .933
2.) Dominic Chiancone: 25, .431, 7, 13, 1, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, .421, .852
3.) Vinny Whitney: 25, .511, 19, 10, 7, 5, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0, .333, .844
4.) Dominik Wilson: 22, .419, 6, 8, 6, 2, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0, .320, .739
5.) Leland Delgado: 10, .200, 0, 2, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, .222, .422
6.) Jacob Selbach: 24, .371, 6, 11, 4, 5, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, .288, .659
7.) Kevin Farrell: 9, .462, 2, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, .364, .826
8.) Kayne Horibe: 26, .418, 14, 28, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, .514, .932
9.) Cody Fried: 26, .418, 10, 24, 7, 3, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, .378, .796
12.) Anthony Montanez: 25, .481, 13, 7, 2, 3, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0, .394, .875
13.) Tristan Torres: 9, .667, 2, 3, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, .778, 1.445
20.) Samuel Mendoza: 17, .429, 3, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, .273, .702
22.) Tony Whitney: 25, .564, 11, 7, 5, 3, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0, .658, 1.222
23.) Ben Cimperman: 26, .424, 12, 18, 4, 2, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, .368, .792
24.) Paul Walker: 12, .333, 1, 4, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, .471, .804
34.) Jack Walker: 14, .414, 8, 8, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, .286, .700
Base running totals
Games played — Stolen bases — Stolen base attempts
Season totals 28, 66, 5
2.) Dominic Chiancone: 25, 8, 1
3.) Vinny Whitney: 25, 9, 0
4.) Dominik Wilson: 22, 2, 0
6.) Jacob Selbach 24, 5, 0
8.) Kayne Horibe: 26, 8, 1
9.) Cody Fried: 26, 1, 0
12.) Anthony Montanez: 25, 10, 1
20.) Samuel Mendoza: 17, 1, 0
22.) Tony Whitney: 25, 19, 2
23.) Ben Cimperman: 26, 2, 0
24.) Paul Walker: 12, 1, 0
Fielding
# — Name — GP — FP — TC — PO — A — E — DP — TP — PB — SBA — SB — CS — CS%
1.) CJ Nelson — GP: 17 | FP: .984 | TC: 61 | PO: 56 | A: 4 | E: 1 | DP: 1
2.) Dominic Chiancone — GP: 25 | FP: .939 | TC: 49 | PO: 36 | A: 10 | E: 3 | DP: 1
3.) Vinny Whitney — GP: 25 | FP: .941 | TC: 34 | PO: 29 | A: 3 | E: 2
4.) Dominik Wilson — GP: 22 | FP: .714 | TC: 14 | PO: 8 | A: 2 | E: 4
5.) Leland Delgado — GP: 10 | FP: .778 | TC: 9 | PO: 6 | A: 1 | E: 2
6.) Jacob Selbach — GP: 24 | FP: .786 | TC: 28 | PO: 19 | A: 3 | E: 6
7.) Kevin Farrell — GP: 9 | FP: .667 | TC: 3 | PO: 2 | A: 0 | E: 1
8.) Kayne Horibe — GP: 26 | FP: .929 | TC: 56 | PO: 38 | A: 14 | E: 4
9.) Cody Fried — GP: 26 | FP: .911 | TC: 45 | PO: 38 | A: 3 | E: 4 | DP: 1
12.) Anthony Montanez — GP: 25 | FP: .881 | TC: 59 | PO: 36 | A: 16 | E: 7 | DP: 2
13.) Tristan Torres — GP: 9 | FP: .962 | TC: 26 | PO: 24 | A: 1 | E: 1
20.) Samuel Mendoza — GP: 17 | FP: .931 | TC: 29 | PO: 21 | A: 6 | E: 2 | DP: 1
22.) Tony Whitney — GP: 25 | FP: .868 | TC: 76 | PO: 45 | A: 21 | E: 10 | DP: 3
23.) Ben Cimperman — GP: 26 | FP: .963 | TC: 109 | PO: 95 | A: 10 | E: 4
24.) Paul Walker — GP: 12 | FP: .667 | TC: 3 | PO: 2 | A: 0 | E: 1
34.) Jack Walker — GP: 14 | FP: .938 | TC: 16 | PO: 15 | A: 0 | E: 1 | DP: 1
Pitching
# IP — H — R — ER — BB — K — 2B — 3B — HR — BF — AB
Season Totals 164.2, 210, 170, 127, 109, 123, 0, 0, 9, 847, 710
20.) Samuel Mendoza: 42.1 53 31 20 18 26 0 0 1 209 182
9.) Cody Fried: 26.3 41 21 17 14 20 0 0 0 134 116
3.) Vinny Whitney: 21.1 29 27 21 17 15 0 0 1 111 92
8.) Kayne Horibe: 17, 12, 19, 14, 10, 23, 0, 0, 0, 86, 71
4.) Dominik Wilson: 17, 10, 11, 9, 7, 6, 0, 0, 0, 75, 66
22.) Tony Whitney: 14.2, 27, 30, 18, 14, 13, 0, 0, 2, 91, 75
23.) Ben Cimperman: 14.1, 22, 14, 13, 12, 12, 0, 0, 3, 73, 58
6.) Jacob Selbach: 7, 13, 10, 9, 8, 6, 0, 0, 2, 42, 34
7.) Kevin Farrell: 4.1. 1, 2, 2, 5, 2, 0, 0, 0, 18, 12
5.) Leland Delgado: 0.1, 1, 2, 2, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4, 2
2.) Dominic Chiancone: 0.1, 1, 3, 3, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4, 2
Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.