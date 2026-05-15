Lasky, Gruis lead deep field at PV 500 Club 10-Pin singles tournament

The PV 500 Club returned to action on Saturday, May 9 at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino, where bowlers competed in the Certified Regular 10-Pin Singles tournament.

On Saturday, May 9, the Pahrump Valley 500 Club returned to the lanes for their Certified Regular 10-Pin Singles tournament.

The series was happy to welcome a few new faces to their sixth event of the year including Johnathan Earl, Jabez Broadhead, Bryan Rupe, Ed Manning and Tyler Manning.

Securing the 50/50 raffle prize, Joe Marassa and Earl Hallett both received $36.50 in earnings from the raffle.

Division R Bowlers

Orpha Lasky: 226, 176, 132, 189, 723 $65

Gloria Dofner: 153, 176, 193, 200, 722 $45

Fran Gobbi: 164, 200, 159, 191, 714 $25

Chris Upton: 129, 170, 185, 201, 685 $15

Division A Bowlers

Judy Bloom: 264, 157, 148, 135, 704 $35

Deb Mallory: 264, 157, 158, 125, 704 $15

Division G Bowlers

Daryl Lasky: 86, 227, 212, 243, 768 $75

Geoff Gruis: 91, 215, 200, 256, 762 $62

Jerry Taylor: 199, 174, 203, 166, 742 $50

Tyler Manning: 153, 176, 189, 216, 734 $45

Stan Luzuka: 86, 209, 214, 216, 725 $40

George McQuarrie: 162, 187, 169, 204, 722 $30

Jabez Broadhead: 159, 194, 211, 150, 714 $25

Brian Bloom: 116, 167, 257, 158, 698 $20

Jim Reynolds: 137, 207, 181, 169, 694 $18

Walt Kuver: 164, 192, 168, 169, 693 $15

HDCP Side Pot Bowlers

Daryl Lasky: 86, 227, 212, 243, 768 $40

Geoff Gruis: 91, 215, 200, 256, 762 $ 35

Jerry Taylor: 199, 174, 203, 166, 742 $30

Tyler Manning: 153, 176, 189, 216, 734 $25

Stan Luzuka: 86, 209, 214, 216, 725 $20

Orpha Lasky: 226, 176, 132, 189, 723 $19

Gloria Dofner: 153, 176, 193, 200, 722 $17

George McQuarrie: 162, 187, 169, 204, 722 $17

Jabez Broadhead: 159, 194, 211, 150, 714 $11.50

Fran Gobbi: 164, 200, 159, 191, 714 $11.50

Judy Bloom: 264, 157, 148, 135, 704 $8

Brian Bloom: 116, 167, 257, 158, 698 $6

Jennifer Gillmer: 340, 127, 122, 107, 696 $5

Scratch Side Pot Bowlers

Daryl Lasky: 227, 212, 243, 682 $35

Geoff Gruis: 215, 200, 256, 671 $27.50

Stan Luzuka: 209, 214, 216, 639 $20

Camryn Feehan: 207, 192, 210, 609 $17.50

Joe Matassa: 192, 206, 192, 590 $15

Ed Manning: 188, 234, 165, 587 $12.50

Brian Bloom: 167, 257, 158, 582 $10

What’s ahead

The Pahrump Valley 500 Club will return to play at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino on Saturday, June 13 for their 8-9 Pin No-Tap Singles (Certified) tournament.

The event will be directed by Debbie V. and Fran Gobbi. Chris Upton will oversee the 50/50 drawing.

Sponsorship support is provided by Veneece and Mike McNeley.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X, Instagram and Tiktok @Pvtimes.sports.