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NSHPA: Pahrump Dust Devils Horseshoe Club hosts weekend tournaments

NSHPA pitchers Mark Kaczmarek and Christy Russell took first place within their respective divi ...
NSHPA pitchers Mark Kaczmarek and Christy Russell took first place within their respective divisions during the Beatty Spring Open Doubles Tournament, hosted by the Pahrump Dust Devils Horseshoe Club. (Lathan "Reb" Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
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/ Pahrump Valley Times
May 6, 2026 - 4:40 am
 

On Sunday, April 26, horseshoe players gathered in Beatty for the Beatty Spring Open Doubles Tournament, hosted by the Pahrump Dust Devils Horseshoe Club.

Directed by Don Brown, the event marked the first doubles competition of the year and delivered a highly competitive day of play.

The tournament began under less-than-ideal conditions, with damp, chilly weather in the mid-50s and intermittent sprinkles.

However, as the day progressed, the clouds cleared, giving way to more pleasant conditions—though a steady breeze remained a factor for players throughout the event.

Competition was divided into two classes, Class A and Class B divisions.

With teams battling through a strong field of participants. In the end, Mark Kaczmarek of Pahrump claimed top honors in Class A, while Christy Russell of Las Vegas took first place in Class B.

The second-place team featured Dan Dunn of Summerlin in Class A and Polly Brashear in Class B.

Rounding out the top three, Lathan Dilger and Phil Kesterson secured third-place finishes in their respective divisions.

In addition to the on-court action, participants also enjoyed a 50/50 raffle hosted by the club, with the $35 prize going to Don Brown.

With a mix of challenging weather, strong competition, and community, the Beatty Spring Open Doubles Tournament provided an exciting afternoon of action.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

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