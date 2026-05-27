Track & Field closes record-breaking year at 3A state championship — PHOTOS

PVHS track and field closed out the 2026 season with a series of record-breaking performances and podium finishes at the NIAA Class 3A state championships in Sparks.

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Pahrump Valley High School freshman Evan Strain launches himself over the bar in the high jump, taking 6th overall during the Trojans' Class 3A Regionals hosted at PVHS for the first time. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School freshman Kristoffer Trejo launches himself over the bar in the high jump, taking 5th overall during the Trojans' Class 3A Regionals hosted at PVHS for the first time. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Brenden Thorne launches a discuss during the Trojans' Class 3A Regionals hosted at PVHS for the first time. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Julieanne Briggs gears to launch her shot during the Trojans' Class 3A Regionals hosted at Pahrump Valley High School for the first time. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Jayden Crisler participates in the long jump during the Class 3A Southern Regionals at Pahrump Valley High School. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Jayden Crisler participates in the long jump during the Class 3A Southern Regionals at Pahrump Valley High School. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Jace Wulfenstein flashes a quick smile prior to the Class 3A Southern Regionals at Pahrump Valley High School. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Ulisses Alvarez clears a hurdle during the Class 3A Southern Regionals at Pahrump Valley High School. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School freshman Ma’liyah Collins runs the 4x200 during the the Class 3A Southern Regionals at Pahrump Valley High School. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Records fell, medals were earned and personal bests became a regular occurrence for the Pahrump Valley High School track and field team during a memorable 2026 campaign that concluded at the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A State Championships in Sparks on May 15-16.

By the end of the two-day meet at Procter R. Hug High School, the Trojans had collected multiple state medals, several top-five finishes and more school-record performances against Nevada’s top Class 3A athletes.

Among the weekend’s biggest highlights was senior and Concordia University Irvine commit Ben De Santiago’s performance in the boys 400-meter dash.

De Santiago sprinted to a second-place state finish in 48.67 seconds, narrowly missing the championship while breaking his own school record once again.

He also added a third-place medal in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.46 and later clocked 23.52 in the boys 200-meter final.

Senior and Indiana Tech commit Jayden Crisler also delivered one of Pahrump’s top performances of the meet.

Crisler earned state runner-up honors in the boys triple jump after posting a leap of 44 feet, 4.75 inches.

He later added a 19-foot, 0.75-inch mark in the long jump and competed in the 300-meter hurdles, where he finished in 43.68.

The Trojans relay teams continued to showcase the depth of the program throughout the championships.

The boys 4x200-meter relay team of Jace Wulfenstein, Justin Byers, Ulisses Alvarez and Aeden Redditt secured a fourth-place state medal in 1:34.42. Earlier in the meet, the boys 4x800 relay narrowly missed the podium with a fifth-place finish in 8:29.23.

On the girls side, the 4x800 relay squad also placed fifth with a time of 10:42.60. The girls 4x200 relay team of Ma’liyah Collins, Diona Nixon, Aurora Bowers and Anjolina Mercado finished sixth in 1:50.61, while the girls 4x100 team crossed in 52.60.

Distance runners

Joaquin Flores posted times of 5:01.26 in the 1,600-meter run and 2:01.30 in the 800-meter race, narrowly finishing ahead of teammate De Santiago by five hundredths of a second.

Sophie Romero completed the girls 3,200-meter run in 13:03.46.

Senior and Nevada State commit Julianna Ondrisko played a major role across multiple events during the state meet.

She earned fifth place in the girls 300-meter hurdles while lowering her own school record with a time of 47.00.

Ondrisko also finished sixth in the 1,600-meter run at 5:53.15, then later competed in both the 400-meter and 800-meter races with times of 1:03.15 and 2:29.76.

Field events

Sonny Skinner earned a fourth-place state medal in shot put with a personal-best throw of 46 feet, 7 inches, while also throwing 123 feet, 8 inches in discus. Brenden Thorn reached 128 feet, 9 inches in the boys discus competition.

For the girls, Savannah Thompson posted a mark of 32 feet, 4.5 inches in triple jump, Kyndra Cardwell cleared 8 feet in pole vault and Kaitlyn Brown threw 81 feet, 6 inches in discus.

Rosie Miller cleared 4 feet, 10 inches in high jump, while Nixon added a 16-foot leap in long jump.

Additional sprint performances included Mercado running 13.37 in the girls 100-meter dash and 27.66 in the 200-meter race. Alvarez competed in the boys 110-meter hurdles, finishing in 19.45.

Pahrump wrapped up the state championships in the 4x400 relays.

The boys team of Wulfenstein, Joshua Slusher, Redditt and Flores finished in 3:37.83, while the girls squad of Ava Bowers, Rosie Miller, Ella Odegard and Aurora Bowers crossed the line in 4:26.92.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X, Instagram and TikTok @pvtimes.sports.