Clean sweep over American Heritage Academy cements a season of growth
The boys volleyball team capped off its regular season Apr. 29 by sweeping American Heritage Academy 3-0 on senior night in front of a packed home crowd.
There was next to no breathing room for the Patriots in Pahrump’s home gym.
After wrapping up senior night celebrations, the Trojans put the works on American Heritage Academy during their final match of the regular season on Apr. 29.
In a 3-0 clean-sweep victory, Pahrump Valley finished on the receiving end of a three-set match for the first time this season.
The Trojans finished with 25 total kills, averaging 8.3 kills per set with a .121 hitting percentage.
Senior Andy Sanchez continued to lead the attack with 10 kills and 3.3 kills per set hitting .226, while senior Alexander Mahoney added 8 kills on a .200 hitting percentage.
Tristan Whaley contributed 4 kills on a .250 hitting percentage. The senior outside hitter helped provide balanced offensive support.
Totalling 9 service aces while maintaining a strong 87.8% serving percentage, senior Ryan Nasso led the team from the line with 3 aces and a 93.8% serving rate.
Jack Schable added 2 aces without committing a service error, finishing with a perfect 100% serving percentage. Trojan seniors William Coen, Nicholas Watson, Elijah Thompson, and Andy Sanchez also each contributed an ace in support.
The Trojans didn’t need to play much defense up front as their offense roared on all cylinders.
With only two block attempts split between Mahoney and George Anderson, the Trojans created multiple rallying opportunities as Sanchez and Schable were spider-monkeys on the court.
Schable led the Trojans with 24 digs followed by Sanchez’s 21.
If there was anyone setting up the offense for success, it was Thompson. The senior totalled all 24 of the team’s assists for the match.
Recording 34 successful serve receptions across three sets while allowing only 5 reception errors, Schable led the team with 11 receptions, averaging 3.7 per set.
Sanchez added 9 receptions and just one error. Watson also contributed steadily with 7 receptions, helping anchor the team’s serve receive coverage throughout the match.
Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X and on Instagram and TikTok @Pvtimes.sports.