Clean sweep over American Heritage Academy cements a season of growth

The boys volleyball team capped off its regular season Apr. 29 by sweeping American Heritage Academy 3-0 on senior night in front of a packed home crowd.

Pahrump Valley High School senior Ryan Nasso serves up a stinging serve against American Heritage Academy in Pahrump on Apr. 29. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Elijah Thompson sets up a perfect lob for George Anderson against American Heritage Academy in Pahrump on Apr. 29. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Elijah Thompson prepares himself to make a block attempt on a returned ball against American Heritage Academy in Pahrump on Apr. 29. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior teammates Elijah Thompson and James Wilson are fired up after closing out a winning set at home against American Heritage Academy in Pahrump on Apr. 29. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Andy Sanchez leverages himself outside to attempt to make a kill on the ball during their last regular season game of the 2026 season. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojans men's volleyball head coach Amber Lugo speaks to the team during a called timeout in their last regular season game of the 2026 season. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School teammates George Anderson and Alexander Mahoney pick each other up in the middle of their match set against American Heritage Academy in Pahrump on Apr. 29. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School James Wilson gets into position to set a block against American Heritage Academy's freshman Benjamin Roberts during Senior Night in Pahrump on Apr. 29. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School boy's volleyball teammates William Coen and Emery Miller-Rocha dash down the baseline of the court, receiving high fives from fans and JV coach Andi Bishop. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Members of the 2026 Pahrump Valley High School boys volleyball program huddle together for a rally chant prior to the start of their last regular season game of the year in Pahrump on Apr. 29. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Alexander Mahoney makes a block attempt against American Heritage Academy during Senior Night in Pahrump on Apr. 29. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

There was next to no breathing room for the Patriots in Pahrump’s home gym.

After wrapping up senior night celebrations, the Trojans put the works on American Heritage Academy during their final match of the regular season on Apr. 29.

In a 3-0 clean-sweep victory, Pahrump Valley finished on the receiving end of a three-set match for the first time this season.

The Trojans finished with 25 total kills, averaging 8.3 kills per set with a .121 hitting percentage.

Senior Andy Sanchez continued to lead the attack with 10 kills and 3.3 kills per set hitting .226, while senior Alexander Mahoney added 8 kills on a .200 hitting percentage.

Tristan Whaley contributed 4 kills on a .250 hitting percentage. The senior outside hitter helped provide balanced offensive support.

Totalling 9 service aces while maintaining a strong 87.8% serving percentage, senior Ryan Nasso led the team from the line with 3 aces and a 93.8% serving rate.

Jack Schable added 2 aces without committing a service error, finishing with a perfect 100% serving percentage. Trojan seniors William Coen, Nicholas Watson, Elijah Thompson, and Andy Sanchez also each contributed an ace in support.

The Trojans didn’t need to play much defense up front as their offense roared on all cylinders.

With only two block attempts split between Mahoney and George Anderson, the Trojans created multiple rallying opportunities as Sanchez and Schable were spider-monkeys on the court.

Schable led the Trojans with 24 digs followed by Sanchez’s 21.

If there was anyone setting up the offense for success, it was Thompson. The senior totalled all 24 of the team’s assists for the match.

Recording 34 successful serve receptions across three sets while allowing only 5 reception errors, Schable led the team with 11 receptions, averaging 3.7 per set.

Sanchez added 9 receptions and just one error. Watson also contributed steadily with 7 receptions, helping anchor the team’s serve receive coverage throughout the match.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X and on Instagram and TikTok @Pvtimes.sports.