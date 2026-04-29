Raiders donate $20K to PVHS Football; Players meet top draft prospect Mendoza

A routine school day turned into a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Pahrump Valley High School football players, who not only met the Las Vegas Raiders’ No. 1 draft pick but also saw their program receive a surprise $20,000 equipment donation during the team’s ‘Festival of Football’ draft event in Henderson.

The Raiders recent No. 1 overall pick shares his thoughts during the Festival of Football event in the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, April 24, 2026, in Henderson. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Raiders recent No. 1 overall pick shares a laugh on stage during the Festival of Football event in the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, April 24, 2026, in Henderson. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Fernando Mendoza speaks to Raiders fans and while answering a few questions on stage during Raiders Festival of Football in the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, April 24, 2026. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Raiders held their draft selections to the public on Round 2 and 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, April 24, 2026. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Fernando Mendoza is joined alongside former NBA player, Baron Davis, while answering a few questions on stage during Raiders Festival of Football in the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, April 24, 2026. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Raiderettes perform for the fans before Fernando Mendoza takes the stage during Raiders Festival of Football in the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, April 24, 2026, in Henderson. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Raiderettes perform for the fans before Fernando Mendoza takes the stage during Raiders Festival of Football in the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, April 24, 2026, in Henderson. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Fernando Mendoza shakes hands with Raiders fans before answering a few questions on stage during Raiders Festival of Football in the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, April 24, 2026. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Fernando Mendoza makes his first public fan appearance while answering a few questions on stage during Raiders Festival of Football in the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, April 24, 2026. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Fernando Mendoza makes his first public fan appearance while answering a few questions on stage during Raiders Festival of Football in the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, April 24, 2026. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Raiders Hall of Famer Eric Allen greets fans before the introduction of their No. 1 draft pick, Fernando Mendoza, at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, April 24, 2026. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Tristan Schumacher attempts the vertical jump at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, April 24, 2026. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Trojans senior captains from last season Austin Alvarez, Joshua Slusher and Kayne Horibe were joined by PVHS football coaches Toby Henry and George Baker, in addition to Athletic Director Kristin Baker received a donation worth $20,000 from Naqvi Law and the Raiders Foundation toward new program equipment on Friday, April 24, 2026. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School's Varsity and JV program take to the center of the Raiders training facility for a team photo on Friday, April 24, 2026. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School's Varsity and JV program excitedly prepare to enter the Raiders training facility on Friday, April 24, 2026. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Fernando Mendoza talks to Raiders fans and while answering a few questions on stage during Raiders Festival of Football in the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, April 24, 2026. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

It’s not every day you get to see the No. 1 draft pick of the National Football League in person.

Last Friday started off for Pahrump Valley High School’s football program just like any other.

Wake up, get ready, and hit the books.

But the way the day ended? Yeah, the boys will be talking about that evening for years to come.

I know I certainly will be.

PVHS Assistant Principal and Athletic Administrator Kristin Baker initially received an email six weeks ago that she questioned was even real from the Las Vegas Raiders’ Football Development Senior Manager, Jordan Aguilar.

The email disclosed an offer worth $20,000 for brand-new football equipment ranging from tackling donuts, sleds and much more, in addition to an invite to be a part of the public Festival of Football event in the Raiders headquarters at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson on April 24.

Not just on any day though.

On Day 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft, where the Raiders front office diligently made their picks on the other side of the facility.

How she kept it a secret so long from us all? No one knows.

Instead, ecstatic athletes from both JV and Varsity were loaded into buses sent by the organization to Pahrump and were safely transported to Henderson for the night.

“It was a great opportunity for our kids to experience such a cool event,” Trojans head coach Toby Henry said.

And in style at that.

MC’ing the event, former NBA point guard Baron Davis, alongside Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees and former Raiders Tim Brown and Eric Allen, shared their thoughts on the new quarterback, noting that it can take just one season to turn a program around.

But the crowd really lost its marbles after nearly two-and-a-half hours of waiting at the sight of the new franchise quarterback’s stage entrance.

Slowly making his way down the corridor after bumping fists with fans, Mendoza let out a big “let’s fu**ing go!” before sharing his enthusiasm to be a Raider in an open interview on stage with Davis and radio personality, JT the Brick.

“I’m big in visualization, and I just want to be the best teammate, the best player and the best servant leader I can be,” Mendoza said. “When I step on that field, I just want to do my job and help out the Raiders organization.”

With Las Vegas’ new golden boy in town for his first public appearance donning the silver and black, the boys were able to see and listen to the Hoosier national champion and Heisman Trophy winner live.

Others lucky enough got to briefly exchange outstretched high-fives in passing during his stage entrance.

Offering a few different activities to fans, including the 40-yard dash — senior Jace Wulfenstein was caught rizzing up the Raiders media on the jumbotron before his dash in jeans while others attempted the highest vertical jump possible.

A small group of students—including myself—tried to crowd the stage to watch the draft and get a closer look at Mendoza.

Before the gentle giant took the podium to address nearly 2,000 fans in attendance, Trojan senior captains from last season—Joshua Slusher, Kayne Horibe, and Austin Alvarez—along with head coach Henry, assistant coach George Baker, and Mrs. Baker, were honored on stage in front of the large crowd.

Naqvi Injury Law, in partnership with the Raiders Foundation, recognized the program while sharing some of the new equipment with the captains and revealing the $20,ooo secret donation.

“We have such great young men here in Pahrump and they all really appreciate what Naqvi Law and the Raiders did for us,” Henry said. “I can’t thank the Raiders and Naqvi Law enough, for them to give us that much in equipment helps our program so much.”

Alvarez even back-flipped on stage. Twice, (was really cool).

Las Vegas would wind up trading down from pick No. 36 to No. 38 with the Houston Texans, ultimately leading them to land Arizona safety, Treydan Stukes.

The DB, who had critics questioning his longevity after an ACL injury in 2024, averaged just over five tackles per game (52 total) and recorded four interceptions, broke up six passes and notched one sack, earning a 90.1 overall PFF grade.

According to Raiders GM John Spytek, the move was always to go after Stukes, but the Raiders had a solid core to fall back on if all else imploded.

The Silver and Black wrapped up the day by selecting DE Keyron Crawford from Auburn as well as guard Trey Zuhn III with the 91st pick from Houston.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.