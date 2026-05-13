‘I started to find a rhythm and swing confidently’ Trojans golf earns state berth bid — PHOTOS

The PVHS boys golf team kept its season alive last week at Mountain Falls Golf Course, using a strong showing at home to secure a third-place finish and qualify for the Class 3A State Tournament.

Pahrump Valley High School boys golf junior Aaron Rily finished the tournament ranked eighth overall individually among 26 competitors in the Class 3A Southern Regionals on May 6 at Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School boys golf senior Cayden Cowley attempts to wrap up his round smoothly with a putt during the Class 3A Southern Regionals on May 6 at Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School boys golf senior Cayden Cowley drives a shot deep down the fairways during the Class 3A Southern Regionals on May 6 at Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School boys golf junior TC Hone drives a ball deep during day one of the Class 3A Southern Regionals on May 6 at Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School boys golf freshman Brody Myers shot a consistent 86 (+14) on both days of the Class 3A Southern Regionals during the two-day tournament hosted on May 6 and 7 at Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School boys golf junior Travis Floyd finished the Class 3A Southern Regionals tied for 12th place individually with teammate TC Hone during the two-day tournament hosted on May 6 and 7 at Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School boys golf junior Travis Floyd finished the Class 3A Southern Regionals tied for 12th place individually with teammate TC Hone during the two-day tournament hosted on May 6 and 7 at Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School boys golf head coach Bob Hopkins watches his players tee off during Class 3A Southern Regionals on May 6 at Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School boys golf junior Aaron Rily finished the tournament ranked eighth overall individually among 26 competitors in the Class 3A Southern Regionals on May 6 at Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School boys golf junior TC Hone chips a shot during day one of the Class 3A Southern Regionals on May 6 at Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Keir Sheppard attempts to nail a putt during the Class 3A Southern Regionals on May 6 and 7 hosted at Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School boys golf senior Keir Sheppard tees off on his home turf at Mountain Falls Golf Club during the Class 3A Southern Regionals on May 6 and 7 in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

After two days of intense play in their backyard last week at Mountain Falls Golf Course, the Pahrump Valley boys golf team did just enough to advance to state.

While there isn’t any hardware to bring home from the Class 3A Southern Regional tournament, the Trojans’ spirits are set on a further goal.

Led by juniors Aaron Rily and TC Hone, and freshman Brody Myers, the trio were able to help propel their program for one more crack at securing the championship plaque this week at Boulder Creek Golf Course in Boulder City.

It was fitting that the boys got to enjoy shooting on their home turf that also hosted the Class 5A and 4A Southern Regionals.

“It was definitely an advantage as I knew the course and what to expect,” Trojans junior Aaron Rily said of getting to tee off at home.

The tournament consisted of 36 holes played over May 6 and 7 with each team’s top four scores from each round used to determine the overall team standings.

Eyes on state

Slated to be hosted on Tuesday, May 12, and Wednesday, May 13, the two-day state tournament will feature the following Trojans: Travis Floyd, Cayden Cowley, Keir Sheppard, Myers, Rily and Hone.

The event will be played over 36 holes with the team’s best four scores each day counting toward determining the team’s final scores.

With temperatures expected to reach 103 degrees at the peak of tee-time, the Trojans will have to focus on keeping themselves in check in a whole different nature.

Faring well in the regular season on the course, the boys have played a full 18 holes twice at Boulder Creek Golf Club this year.

Regional results

The Trojans had arguably their best performance of the tournament last Wednesday, as Rily led the boys a season-best 82 (+10).

Rily posted rounds of 82 and 84 to finish with a two-day total of 166 (+22), the team’s lowest overall score at the regional tournament.

“It took me a couple of holes to settle in but I started to find a rhythm and swing confidently. I was able to drop some really nice putts, which is always nice,” said Rily.

Using the tournament’s scoring format, which counted the top four scores from each round toward the team total, Pahrump Valley relied on steady play from Rily, Myers, Hone, and Floyd across the two-day, 36-hole event.

Hot on his tail, freshman Brody Myers, who has been a late standout on the team this year, finished shooting 86 (+14) through 18.

Myers added consistent rounds of 86 for a 172 (+28) total, while Hone carded back-to-back rounds of 87 to finish at 174 (+30).

Trojans junior Travis Floyd improved on the second day, following an opening-round 89 with an 85 to close at 174 (+30).

Seniors Cayden Cowley finished with rounds of 92 and 96 for a 188 (+44), and Keir Sheppard posted scores of 88 and 91 to end the tournament at 179 (+35).

Individual results

Chase Herbolsheimer (BC) 149 (+5)

Charlie Davis (VV) 152 (+8)

Gavin Cramer (VV) 154 +10 3

Grady Grant (C) 154 (+10)

Viktor Cu (VV) 158 (+14)

Brayden Alvarade (BC) 159 (+15)

Jordan Luh (M) 162 (+18)

Aaron Rily (PV) 166 (+22)

Levi Nelson (MV) 167 (+23)

Brody Myers (PV) 172 (+28)

Justin Andrus (VV) 172 +(28)

TC Hone (PV) 174 +30)

Travis Floyd (PV) 174 (+30)

Lars Litjens (BC) 177 (+33)

Keir Sheppard (PV) 179 (+35)

Logan Andrus (VV) 184 (+40)

Connor Aughney (VV) 185 (+41)

Jakoby Hess (MV) 186 (+42)

Cayden Cowley (PV) 188 (+44)

Bennet Forney (BC) 191 +(47)

Lane Coleman (BC) 199 +(55)

Jake Robbins (BC) 202 +(58)

Ethan Cardenas (M) 212 (+68)

Gage Ozaki (MV) 231 (+87)

Ryan Wadsworth (MV) 233 (+89)

Kayden Whitaker (MV) 259 (+115)

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X, Instagram and Tiktok @Pvtimes.sports.