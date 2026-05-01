Seniors run bases one last time, Trojans rout Canyon Springs in home finale — PHOTOS

Baseball’s non-league contest Tuesday against Canyon Springs was more than just another non-chalant exhibition — It marked the last time these boys will round the bases at Rod Poteete Field.

‘We’re going to be a tough team to beat’ Lady Trojans nearly pounce Cougars — PHOTOS

Pahrump Valley High School junior Tony Whitney launches a ball into right field during the Trojans' last home game of the regular season against Canyon Springs on April 28 in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Dominik Wilson pitched a clean inning against Canyon Springs in his last home game as a Trojan on April 28. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Vinny Whitney pitched two clean innings against Canyon Springs while picking up four strikeouts on April 28. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Vinny Whitney pitched two clean innings against Canyon Springs while picking up four strikeouts on April 28. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Vinny Whitney pitched two clean innings against Canyon Springs while picking up four strikeouts on April 28. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Vinny Whitney squares up a ball in his last home game as a Trojan on April 28. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Jack Walker finished his last game as a senior, going 1-for-2 at the dish against Canyon Springs on April 28. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Dominik Wilson steps into the box before an at-bat during their last home game as a senior against Canyon Springs on April 28. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Vinny Whitney pitched two clean innings against Canyon Springs while picking up four strikeouts on April 28. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Dominic Chiancone rips a ball in play during his last home game as a Trojan against Canyon Springs on April 28. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore CJ Nelson went two-for-two on the afternoon against Canyon Springs, driving in a pair of RBI's at home on April 28 in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Cody Fried takes a pitch just a bit high and outside against Canyon Springs on April 28 in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Vinny Whitney is mobbed by teammates Anthony Montanez and Tony Whitney as he comes in the dugout after scoring a run against Canyon Springs on April 28 in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior catcher Ben Cimperman grabs his bat before heading to the on-deck circle in a non-league contest at home against Canyon Springs on April 28 in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Kayne Horibe hurled two clean innings against Canyon Springs, striking out five while getting through two frames untouched on April 28 in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Kayne Horibe hurled two clean innings against Canyon Springs, striking out five while getting through two frames untouched on April 28 in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior shortstop Tony Whitney evades a tag at first base during the Trojans' last home game of the regular season against Canyon Springs on April 28 in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Kayne Horibe lifts a ball deep off a Canyon Springs pitcher during his last home game as a Trojan. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

For seniors Kayne Horibe, Leland Delgado, Vinny Whitney, Jack Walker, Dominik Wilson, Dominic Chiancone and Tristan Brown, Tuesday’s non-league contest vs. Canyon Springs marked the last time the boys will step up to the plate on their home turf.

It was also fitting that Horibe, Whitney and Wilson combined for a no-hitter on the mound against the visitors.

The Trojans lit up the Pioneers’ pitching like a town hall Christmas tree as they banged up Canyon Springs relief pitcher Caleb Worthy for seven hits and nine runs en route to their 10-0 mercy through five innings.

Pahrump Valley ( 13-13, 5-3 Class 3A Southern Mountain League) put the game away early and never let Canyon Springs get a foothold.

The Trojans erupted for six runs in the second inning and rode the dominant outings from their seniors’ final outings on the bump in Pahrump.

Pahrump Valley quickly jumped on the board as sophomore CJ Nelson lined an RBI single down the left-field line, scoring Tony Whitney.

Vinny Whitney followed with a run-producing fielder’s choice to center field, and junior Ben Cimperman added an RBI single on a fly ball to center to make it 3-0.

An inning later, the Trojans broke the floodgates open for good.

Sophomore INF Anthony Montanez started the surge with an RBI double to right field that scored T. Whitney.

Hitting the double celebration on the bag for his second extra base hit of year, Nelson followed by delivering again with another run-scoring double that traded places with Montanez.

Montanez had quite the breakout season at the plate this year, posting a .364 batting average through 66 qualifying at-bats.

He is tied in hits with Cimperman, who also paced the program with 24 total base hits.

Horibe provided the biggest swing of the day, driving a triple into the center field gap to bring home two runs, Nelson and V. Whitney.

Another run crossed during the inning before junior Jacob Selbach capped the rally with an RBI single on a ground ball to right, stretching the lead to 9-0.

Pahrump Valley added the final run they needed in the bottom of the third when senior Jack Walker came charging into home following a passed ball.

That was more than enough for the Trojans’ pitching staff.

Horibe struck out five over two hit-less innings to start the game, while Wilson and V. Whitney followed with scoreless relief appearances to complete the combined no-hitter.

Pahrump Valley finished with 10 hits, with Nelson collecting two in two at-bats.

Horibe and Nelson each drove in a pair of runs for the club.

Post-game honors

Following their mercy of the Pioneers, the seniors and their families were invited out onto the field to hit a pitch from their parents and run around Rod Poteete field’s bases for the last time of their Trojan careers.

“Family and tradition are really big elements for me. That’s what has driven me to make these senior events such a big deal,” Trojans head coach Drew Middleton said. “It is a big deal, and I want to create memories that these seniors and their families will cherish the rest of their lives.”

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.