Pahrump Valley High scoreboard and playoff preview

Check out the schedule for next week’s baseball and softball regional playoffs.

‘We’re going to be a tough team to beat’ Lady Trojans nearly pounce Cougars — PHOTOS

Seniors run bases one last time, Trojans rout Canyon Springs in home finale — PHOTOS

PAHRUMP VALLEY BASEBALL

TEAM — OVERALL — 3A

MOUNTAIN

Boulder City: 15-11 6-2

The Meadows: 13-12 5-3

Pahrump Valley: 14-13 5-3

Virgin Valley: 16-7 4-4

Moapa Valley: 7-16 0-8

Pahrump defeated Clark 6-5 Wednesday to close the regular season with six consecutive wins.

The Trojans will enter the 3A Southern League playoffs as the No. 3 seed and will open against second-seeded The Meadows at 3:30 p.m. on May 7 at Boulder City High School.

The Mustangs got the best of the two-game series, taking game one on Apr. 7, 9-6 and on April 9, 11-5.

Pahrump will look to Tony Whitney to lead the offense as he is batting .487 with a .662 slugging percentage. Sammy Mendoza also hopes to play a heavy role as he leads the pitching staff with a 3.31 ERA.

Playoff schedule

3A Southern Region playoffs (May 7-9 at Boulder City)

Thursday, May 7

No. 3 Pahrump Valley vs. No. 2 The Meadows — 3:30 p.m. @ Boulder City High School

3A state tournament (May 14-16 at Spanish Springs)

PAHRUMP VALLEY GIRLS SOFTBALL

TEAM — OVERALL — 3A DESERT

Pahrump Valley: 28-6 10-0

Virgin Valley: 17-11 7-3

Moapa Valley: 12-9 5-4

Boulder City: 11-16 5-4

The Meadows: 5-11 2-8

Democracy Prep: 0-10 0-10

The Trojans are red hot, having won 15 of their last 16 games while also sweeping Southern League play to earn the top regional playoff seed.

They will open the 3A Southern League tournament with a 1 p.m. game against the No. 4 seed Thursday at Boulder City High School.

Freshman Aspen Middaugh leads the team with a .566 batting average, a .723 slugging percentage, 47 hits and five triples.

Pahrump will be helped in the circle by freshman pitcher Jaycie Hayes, who is 15-6 and leads the team with a 1.44 ERA and Nevada with 234. The freshman notched four no-hitters on the year, including a perfect game through four innings on Apr. 23 against Moapa Valley.

The top two teams from the regional tourney will advance to state, to be played May 14-16 up north at Spanish Springs.

Playoff schedule

3A Southern Region playoffs (May 7-9 at Boulder City)

Thursday, May 7

No. 1 Pahrump Valley vs. No. 4 Southern League

3A state tournament (May 14-16 at Spanish Springs)

PAHRUMP VALLEY BOYS VOLLEYBALL

TEAM — OVERALL — CLASS 3A Desert

Boulder City: 19-9 8-0

Coral Academy: 19-14 6-2

Moapa Valley: 16-13 6-2

The Meadows: 11-11 5-3

Virgin Valley: 11-20 5-3

Doral Academy: 5-10 3-5

Pahrump Valley: 4-16 2-6

Cristo Rey: 2-14 1-7

American Heritage: 0-9 0-8

The Trojans wrapped up their season Wednesday with a 3-0 win over American Heritage.

They finished seventh in 3A league play, one spot shy of a playoff berth.Senior Andy Sanchez led the team this season in kills (151), digs (204), blocks (17) and receptions (274).

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.

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