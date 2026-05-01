Armendariz no hits Mustangs, blasts shot as Trojans celebreate Veloz’s birthday

The Pahrump Valley Lady Trojans wasted no time asserting dominance, run-ruling The Meadows 15-0 in just three innings behind a no-hit performance from junior Evalenne Armendariz.

‘We’re going to be a tough team to beat’ Lady Trojans nearly pounce Cougars — PHOTOS

Pahrump Valley High School freshman Olivia Veloz and her mother, PVHS principal Desiree Veloz, celebrate Olivia's birthday following their last home game of the year on April 29. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School freshman Olivia Veloz and her mother, PVHS principal Desiree Veloz, celebrate Olivia's birthday following their last home game of the year on April 29. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School freshman Olivia Veloz celebrated her 15th birthday with a Trojans victory and some flowers following their last home game of the year on April 29. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

In good spirit, assistant coach Rich Lauver played duck-duck-goose with members of the Pahrump Valley High School softball program following their last home game of the year on April 29. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Riley Saldana catches her breath after sliding into home safely, evading the tag from The Meadows catcher. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Riley Saldana slides into home safely, evading the tag from The Meadows catcher. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Mariah Gray comes across the plate to score a run for the Trojans during their 15-0 rout of the Mustangs on April 29. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Madison Rodriguez prepares to step into the box during the Trojans' 15-0 rout of the Mustangs on April 29. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Evalenne Armendariz celebrates with her teammates following a home run over the center field wall during the Trojans' 15-0 rout of the Mustangs on April 29. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Evalenne Armendariz celebrates with her teammates following a home run over the center field wall during the Trojans' 15-0 rout of the Mustangs on April 29. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Evalenne Armendariz launches a home run over the center field wall during the Trojans' 15-0 rout of the Mustangs on April 29. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley assistant coach Rich Lauver talks to Trojan freshman Jaelyn Rodriguez and Aspen Middaugh during a game against The Meadows at home on April 29. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Trojans bench celebrates the offensive production against The Meadows at home on April 29. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Evalenne Armendariz cleanly fields a ground ball for the out at first base to freshman Jaelyn Rodriguez. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Evalenne Armendariz pitched three shutout innings against The Meadows in the Trojans' last regular season home league game against The Meadows at home in Pahrump on April 29. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Natalie Soto makes a catch in left field during the Trojans' 15-0 victory over The Meadows at home in Pahrump on April 29. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley High School girls softball program held their last regular season home game of the 2026 year at home against The Meadows on April 29. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Well, the game nearly ended just as it began as it only took the Lady Trojans an hour and 15 minutes to run-rule The Meadows Mustangs 15-0 in three innings.

With the win, it marks the second time this year the program has mercied a team by the same score.

Getting the call to the circle, junior Evalenne Armendariz continued to be as solid as she’s been all season in the position.

The pitcher threw a no-hitter through three innings, giving up zero hits and zero runs while striking out two and walking two.

Posting a perfect 11-0 record with a 1.94 ERA this year, the hard-hitting battery of the Trojans lineup didn’t just stop her dominance inside the circle.

Armendariz batted .352 with 25 hits through 71 at-bats, including seven homers that had little no chance of staying in the yard.

Her secret?

Lessen the self-pressure on herself.

“To start the season, I was really struggling offensively. I think I really put too much pressure on myself and made the game bigger than I was,” Armendariz humbly told the Pahrump Valley Times. “After a few lessons with my former coach, Raymond Rodriguez, I was really able to get back into the right head space and produce the way I know I can.”

Tapping in for her seventh home run of the year in the bottom of the first inning, Armendariz launched a deep drive that got out in a hurry.

A nine-run third inning got ugly as the Trojans scored six runs without the Mustangs recording a single out.

Juniors Riley Saldana and Armendariz each drove in three runs, powering the Pahrump Valley offense.

Freshman Jaycie Hayes delivered a perfect 2-for-2 performance at the plate, leading the team in hits.

Middaugh, as always, established the tone at the top of the order, drawing two walks, as the Trojans showed exceptional patience overall by working six walks in the game.

Season’s Reflections — Head Coach Brian Hayes

As the regular season nears its end, the coach reflected on what has been one of the most impressive years of his career—crediting not just the win column, but the way his team has performed from start to finish.

With 28 wins and an undefeated run through league play, dominance became the standard.

Most games weren’t particularly close, and even in narrow defeat the team proved its caliber, with all six losses coming against strong, high-quality opponents.

“This is probably one of the best seasons I’ve ever had as a coach,” Hayes said postgame, pointing directly to the players’ execution on the field. “From limiting runs defensively to consistently producing offensively, the team has established itself as a complete unit heading into the postseason.”

Despite the success, the message to the players remains simple: don’t over-complicate what lies ahead.

“It’s just softball,” Hayes emphasized. “It’s a playoff matchup or a state championship game, the approach doesn’t change. The focus is on staying grounded, trusting their preparation, and playing freely without letting the moment grow too big.”

The mindset comes at an ideal time, as the team’s offense appears to be peaking.

Just a few weeks ago, there were minor concerns about stagnation at the plate.

The coaching staff identified the issue not as a lack of ability, but as an issue rather in timing and pitch recognition.

By introducing more live pitching in practice, including simulated game-speed reps, the hitters began to adjust.

Now, the difference is night and day. The lineup is driving in runs consistently, combining power with situational awareness.

“We feel like we’re peaking at the perfect moment,” Hayes noted, adding that improved timing and fresh approaches have unlocked what was already there mechanically.

While attention has turned toward potential playoff opponents, particularly strong teams from the northern region, the staff isn’t losing sight of what matters most.

Scouting reports, film study, and preparation all play a role, but the coaching staff in Pahrump believes success ultimately comes down to internal execution.

“We feel like we control our own destiny,” Hayes said. “If the team pitches effectively, plays solid defense, and delivers timely hits, they’re confident they can compete with anyone.”

There are still challenges ahead, including environmental factors like the wind-heavy conditions at Boulder City, which could neutralize some of their power hitting in the Southern Regional tournament next week.

But even that comes with a solution.

“If we’re hitting line drives and squaring balls up, it doesn’t matter,” Hayes said.

Beyond the on-field performance, one of the defining strengths of the program has been its coaching staff.

Described as a “village,” the group includes multiple coaches contributing across all aspects of development. From hitting and field work to player communication, each coach brings a different perspective and personality. That diversity has helped the team grow—not just physically, but mentally.

“There’s not a one-person approach here,” Hayes said. “Everybody plays a role.” Learning how to connect with players in different ways has been part of the journey, and that collective effort is now paying off.

The same can be said for the players themselves. The roster has been defined by adaptability and selflessness.

Athletes have shifted positions, taken on new responsibilities, and accepted roles that best serve the team.

“A lot of it has been sacrificing what you want to do for what the team needs,” Hayes explained.

That buy-in, he believes, is what has elevated the group to this level.

As the playoffs approach, the path forward is clear: stay focused, stay prepared, and take it one game at a time.

If they can maintain that balance—and keep the game as simple as Hayes insists—it’s a team built not just for a deep run, but for a legitimate shot at a state championship.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.