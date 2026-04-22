Pahrump Valley Junior Athletics building tomorrow’s leaders

Just months after launching, Pahrump Valley Junior Athletics is drawing consistent turnout from local youth athletes and laying the groundwork for stronger and more confident competitors without the need to leave town.

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Offered for students in 6th to 8th grade, the PVJA summer strength and conditioning program will be assisted by PVHS defense and strength and conditioning coach, Mike Colucci. (David Wilson/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

This summer, the Pahrump Valley Junior Athletics program will be hosting a variety of training sessions for local youth athletes. (David Wilson/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Last December, Pahrump Valley Junior Athletics director David Wilson was optimistic in preparing the launch of his new youth athletic training company for the Pahrump community.

Just a few months after its launch, the Pahrump Valley Junior Athletics program is already beginning to find its footing—as well as its impact.

What started at the end of last year as an effort to give local youth athletes a stronger developmental foundation is quickly turning into a consistent presence of dedicated youth athletes showing up week after week to put in the work.

“We’ve been meeting every Sunday since we started in January,” program director David Wilson said. “I’ve got about eight to 15 kids that are members for this session, and they’ve been showing up pretty regularly. We’ve been working on a lot of good stuff, and I think the kids are having a bit of fun.”

It takes a village

The early consistency from youth athletes has been one of the biggest early wins for the program, which has grown in a hurry through word of mouth and the community’s support.

“I’d say just word of mouth, and then we’ve been doing our Facebook page,” Wilson said. “Getting the word out through you guys has helped too, and now we’ll be handing out flyers soon at the schools.”

As many coaches in Pahrump can attest, a lack of early exposure can put athletes at a disadvantage almost immediately.

To combat that as athletes grow in middle and high school athletics, Wilson has been working alongside local coaches including PVHS football head coach Toby Henry and strength and conditioning/defensive head coach Mike Colucci to introduce proper technique and structure earlier in a student’s athletic career.

“As the head football and basketball coach at Pahrump Valley High School, I’ve seen firsthand what it takes to build competitive, disciplined, and successful athletes—and Pahrump Valley Junior Athletics is exactly the type of program that lays that foundation,” Henry said. “If we want to compete at a high level and consistently improve our programs at the high school, it starts long before athletes ever put on a varsity jersey. It starts with programs like this.”

Strength, conditioning—and further confidence

The program’s strength and conditioning sessions are designed to be accessible to any student in sixth through eighth grade, not just experienced athletes.

“It’s for any kid that wants to be an athlete, or even just a kid that wants to work out and get in shape,” Wilson said. “We want all of them and all are equally welcome.”

The strength and conditioning sessions slated to begin on May 4 will run every Monday and Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

To Wilson, the growth reaches far beyond the physical spectrum.

“I sat down with the kids and asked them if they feel like they’re getting something out of it,” Wilson said. “They all said yes, they’re enjoying it and learning.”

The progress is translating into confidence, something Wilson sees as just as important as strength or speed.

Keeping opportunities close to home

As the program grows, so do its offerings.

A major driving force behind the program is reducing the need for families to travel long distances to receive quality agility and strength training.

“Las Vegas has a lot of trainers and opportunities,” Wilson said. “But I felt like I could bring a high-level program like that here.”

For families in town, that means less time on the road—and more access to consistent development close to home.

In addition to group sessions, Wilson is introducing one-on-one training tailored to individual athletes.

“It would be a program specifically designed for them—their body and their goals,” he said. “We can also include nutrition plans, whether they’re trying to gain weight, cut weight, or improve speed and agility.”

Sport-specific training is also part of the plan, developed in coordination with the high school coaches.

“They’re telling me what they want kids to know before they get to those programs,” Wilson said. “So we’re working on fundamentals—things like footwork, catching, shooting, basic terminology—whatever gives them a head start.”

Money ain’t a thing

And for families who may be on the fence financially, he made the program’s priorities clear.

“Money isn’t really the importance for us—it’s the program and the legacy we’re trying to build with the athletes here,” Wilson said. “We’re still trying to finalize summer pricing, but if a kid wants to be here, we’ll make it work.”

And if there’s anyone else that believes in Wilson’s program, it’s coach Henry.

”This is how you build something special in a community—and this program is a big step in that direction,” Henry said. “I strongly believe that every young athlete in our community would benefit from going through this program.”

For more information and to sign up, families can reach out in an email to contact program director David Wilson at pvjuniorathletics@gmail.com.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.