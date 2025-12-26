Pahrump Valley Junior Athletics program launches for local athletes

A new athletics program is coming to Pahrump this summer, offering boys and girls in second through eighth grade the chance to develop essential athletic skills while boosting confidence and discipline.

The program aims to train athletes in a variety of areas, from speed, power, and agility to hand-eye coordination, endurance, and flexibility. (David Wilson/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley Junior Athletics program is ready to serve kids from first grade to seniors in high school. (David Wilson/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Youth athletes looking to improve their technique, mechanics and confidence may find a new home with Pahrump Valley Junior Athletics.

Recently launched by local coach David Wilson, a lead instructor for the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association, Wilson’s vision is simple — build strong athletes. Build confident kids. Build a powerful future for Pahrump.

“Our mission is to develop well-rounded, disciplined, confident young athletes who are building the future of our community,” Wilson said. “We train them in a variety of areas, from speed, power, and agility to hand-eye coordination, endurance, and flexibility. The idea is to start younger so that kids have a strong foundation as they move into middle and high school athletics.”

The program comes as part of a broader effort to engage kids in sports early, addressing a common challenge many coaches have seen in Pahrump: students entering middle and high school sports with limited experience and preparation.

Aiming to serve kids in first through twelfth grade, Wilson draws on his years of coaching and playing experience.

From high school and college basketball to local youth programs, Wilson believes starting early is key.

In addition to group sessions, individual training will be available, with plans to work closely with local high school coaches to ensure that kids are prepared for the expectations of middle and high school athletics.

The program will begin this summer at the Pahrump Valley High School track and field, with sessions expected to run three to four times a week.

Fees are still being finalized, but organizers are committed to making the program affordable for all families, with memberships and discounts for multiple sessions.

Wilson’s inspiration comes from a lifelong love of sports and teaching.

Having played basketball at Bakersfield College, Crete Nebraska and coaching for three years at Pahrump Valley High School, Wilson understands the value of positive coaching and mentorship.

“I had coaches who were amazing teachers, and they shaped not just how I approached sports, but how I approached life,” Wilson said. “I want to bring that same experience to the kids here in Pahrump.”

With strong community support, Wilson is optimistic about the program’s impact.

“The community here is awesome — supportive, caring, and invested in their kids. We just want to give back and help kids grow, have fun, and succeed,” he said.

For parents and young athletes eager to get started, the program promises a mix of structured training, skill-building, and, most importantly, enjoyment of sports.

“By the end of the day, it’s about creating a culture where kids want to come, want to play and feel successful,” Wilson said.

To inquire about the program, contact David Wilson at pvjuniorathletics@gmail.com

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.