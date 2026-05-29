Horseshoes crown multiple champions between NSHPA and NSHPS series

The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association and the Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series events brought a weekend of competitive action to Tonopah during the annual Jim Butler Days celebration.

‘They did it on their own accord’ - Boys volleyball builds brotherhood during inaugural season

Southern Nevada Horseshoes Pitching Series pitchers Ron Lowndes (left) and Lathan "Reb" Dilger (right) pose with their second-place trophies following the conclusion of the Jim Butler Days singles tournament last Saturday at the Joe Friel Sports Complex in Tonopah. (Lathan "Reb" Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Southern Nevada Horseshoes Pitching Series pitchers Natalie Dilger (left) and Lance Hahaj (right) pose with their second-place trophies following the conclusion of the Jim Butler Days singles tournament last Saturday at the Joe Friel Sports Complex in Tonopah. (Lathan "Reb" Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Southern Nevada Horseshoes Pitching Series pitchers Louie Escalante (left) and Helen Mack (right) pose with their first-place trophies following the conclusion of the Jim Butler Days singles tournament last Saturday at the Joe Friel Sports Complex in Tonopah. (Lathan "Reb" Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pitchers from the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association rest following the conclusion of their Jim Butler Days Celebration tournament at the Joe Friel Sports Complex in Tonopah. (Lathan "Reb" Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The annual Jim Butler Days celebration in Tonopah was the setting for two days of pitching for two local horseshoe associations.

The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association (NSHPA) hosted its annual Jim Butler Days tournament last Saturday at the Joe Friel Sports Complex in Tonopah.

Pitchers competed under pleasant weather conditions, with temperatures in the low 80’s, a light breeze, and cloud cover providing relief from the sun throughout the day.

Class A Results

Champion: Lawrence Workman

2nd Place: Louie Escalante

3rd Place: Larry Workman

Class B Results

Champion: Phil Kesterson

2nd Place: Lance Hahaj

3rd Place: Matt Jose

Class C Results

Champion: Benny Sanchez

2nd Place: Justin Jose

3rd Place: Helen Mack

What’s ahead?

The next NSHPA tournament will be the Mike Norton Memorial on Saturday at Petrack Park.

Sign-in is due by 9 a.m. and there is a $21 entry fee.

Day 2 — SNHPS

The second day of events on Sunday saw the Southern Nevada Horseshoes Pitching Series (SNHPS) Hi-Lo doubles tournament take center stage, bringing competitive action to finish the weekend’s festivities.

Players competed in pleasant conditions, with temperatures still hovering in the low 80’s paired with a steady breeze helping keep the courts cool throughout the day.

The tournament concluded with a dramatic three-team playoff to determine the top three finishers in Division A.

In the opening coin flip, teammates Natalie Dilger and Lance Hahaj earned the bye into the final matchup, while Louie Escalante and Helen Mack faced off against Lathan “Reb” Dilger and Ron Lowndes of Tonopah.

Louie and Helen advanced from the first game and continued their strong performance by defeating Natalie and Lance in the championship matchup to capture first-place honors.

The winning duo each received $300, an SNHPS Championship patch, 20 series points, and a large trophy to take back home.

Natalie and Lance finished in second place, earning $200 each, and 10 series points.

Lathan “Reb” Dilger and Ron Lowndes claimed third place, taking home $100 each and five series points.

The tournament added another memorable chapter to the Jim Butler Days celebration and showcased the competitive spirit of Southern Nevada horseshoe pitching.

Joni Eastley lent a hand in sponsoring the trophies from the event, including an additional $100 in prize money.

Sponsors of the tournament included the following: Servco Heating and Cooling, Goins Insurance Agency, Gunny’s Air Conditioning and Plumbing, American Family Insurance, Stewart Title Company, Leeward Renewable Energy, Pahrump Valley Storage, and Smokin’ J’s Barbecue.

What’s ahead?

The next SNHPS event will be the Goldfield Days Festival on Saturday, Aug. 1 in Goldfield in front of the old fire station and across the street from the old courthouse.

This tournament will be open to the public. Sign-ups are due by 11 a.m. with a $10 entry fee.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X, Instagram and Tiktok @Pvtimes.sports.