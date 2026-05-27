‘They did it on their own accord’ – Boys volleyball builds brotherhood during inaugural season

After years of waiting for official recognition, the Pahrump Valley High School boys volleyball team finally took the court this spring as an NIAA-sanctioned program.

Pahrump Valley High School boys varsity volleyball teammates junior George Anderson (left) and senior Tristan Whaley go up for a block during a home match this season. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Trojans stand for the Pledge of Allegiance prior to a home match this season (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Trojans take a quick break in-between sets against Boulder City High School during a league match on April 15 in Boulder City. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Elijah Thompson prepares to serve the ball on the road against Boulder City on April 15. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School boys volleyball players Andy Sanchez and George Anderson set up for the block during an away game at Boulder City on April 15. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School boys volleyball head coach Amber Lugo speaks to the team during an away game at Boulder City on April 15. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

For the greater half of the last two years, multiple members of the Pahrump Valley High School boys volleyball team wanted nothing more than to be an official NIAA program.

With one of the largest senior classes next to track and field this spring, over 10 seniors finally got the opportunity to wear the maroon and gold across their chests.

Win or lose, it did matter to this dedicated group as the program was nearly one victory away from qualifying for the playoffs.

But more importantly, the relationships built throughout the season gave way to a feeling victories can’t replace: brotherhood.

“I coached boys in California and applied for this position because I love it, and thankfully got the position,” head coach Amber Lugo said. “They created a wonderful culture for future players and they did it on their own accord.”

Despite consecutively dropping the first nine matches of the season, the boys never lost their smiles that beamed across the court.

Essentially starting from scratch out in the grass as a self-led group before getting indoors in the gym, as Lugo describes, the boys adjusted extremely well to the regimented changes.

“They did the hard things, and yes, that includes losing,” Lugo said. “I watched a group of young men change before my eyes and grow in ways that they aren’t even aware of yet.”

Earning their first match wins of the season 2-0 against Canyon Springs and Somerset Academy Losee during the Aggies Classic Tournament at Arbor View High School on Saturday, March 28, the Trojans carried that energy in their back pockets the rest of the season.

Following a 3-1 victory over Cristo Rey St. Viator on April Fool’s Day, the Trojans nearly clinched their playoff spot after dropping a tightly contested five-set match on April 27 against Doral Red Rock Academy on the road.

During their last match of the year on senior night, the boys put together a show-stopping performance as they swept American Heritage Academy 3-0 for their first clean sweep of the season.

Season stats

Attacking

The Trojans concluded the year with a total of 315 kills across 100 sets played, averaging 3.2 kills per set.

Collectively, the squad recorded a 21.9% kill percentage on 1,439 attack attempts while committing 233 errors, finishing with an overall hitting percentage of .057.

Senior outside hitter and second team all-state member Andy Sanchez emerged as the team’s primary offensive weapon throughout the season.

Sanchez led the roster with 161 kills in 58 sets, averaging 2.8 kills per set. He also posted the highest kill percentage on the team at 28% while maintaining a strong .141 hitting percentage on 576 attack attempts.

”Having coach Lugo as my head coach this season was probably the best thing that could’ve happened to the team,” Sanchez said. “The way she coaches and builds a strong culture makes me want to strive to get better.”

Senior Alexander Mahoney provided another key scoring option, recording 71 kills over 58 sets. Mahoney averaged 1.2 kills per set and contributed a 19.9% kill percentage with a .039 hitting percentage on 356 attempts.

Several players contributed valuable secondary offense during the season, including senior Tristan Whaley, who totaled 11 kills in 22 sets while posting a respectable .042 hitting percentage.

George Anderson added 25 kills in 55 sets and maintained an 18.2% kill percentage as the junior finished with a slightly negative hitting percentage (-.036).

Trojans senior Elijah Thompson matched Anderson with 25 kills and produced one of the more efficient offensive marks on the roster, finishing with a .079 hitting percentage and a 24.8% kill percentage over 101 attempts.

Senior James Wilson contributed 12 kills across 56 sets, while William Coen posted four kills and a solid .133 hitting percentage in limited opportunities.

Serving

The program demonstrated steady production from the service line, recording 102 service aces across 100 sets played for an average of 1.0 ace per set.

The squad attempted 1,072 serves while committing 143 service errors, resulting in an overall serving percentage of 86.7%.

Collectively, the Trojans generated 480 total points from service opportunities and overall play.

Senior Elijah Thompson led the team in service production with 25 aces over 58 sets, averaging 0.4 aces per set. Thompson also contributed 98 total points, the highest mark on the roster, while maintaining an 84.2% serving percentage on 209 attempts. His aggressive serving approach made him one of the team’s most impactful players from the end line.

Sanchez continued his all-around contribution by adding 21 service aces across 58 sets. He also averaged 0.4 aces per set and recorded a 12.1% ace percentage while totaling 72 points for the season, finishing with an 83.8% serving percentage on 173 serve attempts.

“I was able to be dominant on the court this year by keeping a calm mindset and trusting the work I put in during practice,” Sanchez said. “I focused on doing my job so my teammates could do theirs, and together we were able to perform well as a team.”

Nicholas Watson provided one of the most reliable serving performances as he collected 17 aces while posting the highest serving percentage among regular servers at 90.4%.

Watson committed only 15 service errors in 156 attempts and finished the season with 77 total points.

Coen added 11 aces in 54 sets and maintained an 85.8% serving percentage, contributing 63 points overall. Meanwhile, senior Ryan Nasso made efficient use of limited opportunities, totaling five aces in 31 sets with a strong 12.8% ace percentage.

Blocking

The team’s blocking unit was anchored by the defensive leadership of Sanchez, Anderson, and Wilson, who combined for nearly half of the squad’s total blocks.

Pahrump Valley recorded 52 total blocks during the season, including 23 solo blocks and 58 block assists across 100 sets played.

The squad averaged 0.5 blocks per set and 2.6 blocks per match while committing 24 blocking errors throughout the year.

Sanchez emerged as the team’s top blocker, finishing the season with 17 total blocks. Sanchez led the roster with 11 solo blocks and added six block assists, averaging 0.3 blocks per set and 0.9 blocks per match. His ability to disrupt opposing hitters made him a major defensive presence at the net.

Anderson also played a key role defensively, totaling 16 blocks in 55 sets, including two solo blocks and 14 block assists.

Wilson closely followed with 15 total blocks, including three solo blocks and 12 assists. Wilson averaged 0.3 blocks per set and matched Anderson’s 0.8 blocks per match average, providing reliable defensive support in the middle.

Digging

The Trojans recorded 951 total digs across 100 sets played. The squad averaged 9.5 digs per set and 47.6 digs per match while committing 469 defensive errors this season.

Sanchez led the team defensively with 225 digs in 58 sets. Sanchez averaged 3.9 digs per set and 11.3 digs per match.

Libero Jack Schable also played a major role in the team’s defensive success, totaling 206 digs over 58 sets. The senior averaged 3.6 digs per set and 10.3 digs per match, anchoring the defense with strong positioning and steady ball control.

Support

Thompson added 140 digs during the season, averaging 2.4 digs per set and 7.0 digs per match.

Watson recorded 114 digs across 58 sets and averaged 2.0 digs per set, providing consistent back-row support to help stabilize defensive possessions.

Coen contributed 90 digs in 54 sets, averaging 1.7 digs per set and 4.5 digs per match.

Assists

The team totaled 304 assists across 100 sets during the season, averaging 3.0 assists per set. The offense generated 1,361 ball-handling attempts while committing only 90 ball-handling errors throughout the year.

Thompson served as the team’s primary setter and offensive facilitator, accounting for 290 of the team’s 304 total assists. Thompson averaged an impressive 5.0 assists per set across 58 sets played.

With a successful inaugural year in the books, Lugo said she looks forward to the competitive future of her squad.

“They won this old coach’s heart,” Lugo said. “I look forward to seeing what their future brings. The returning players will fill shoes and continue to be fun to watch.”

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X, Instagram and Tiktok @Pvtimes.sports.