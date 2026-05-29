Horibe commits to Mesa Community College after standout PVHS career — PHOTOS

Pahrump Valley High School senior and dual-sport athlete Kayne Horibe has committed to Mesa Community College, where the pitcher will continue his baseball career while pursuing a degree in exercise science.

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Pahrump Valley High School senior Kayne Horibe slides into third safely after ripping a triple to open up a huge eight-run fifth inning for the Trojans against Virgin Valley in Mesquite on Mar. 27, 2026. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Kayne Horibe slides into third safely after ripping a triple to open up a huge eight-run fifth inning for the Trojans against Virgin Valley in Mesquite on Mar. 27, 2026. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Kayne Horibe rips a triple to open up a huge eight-run fifth inning for the Trojans against Virgin Valley in Mesquite on Mar. 27, 2026. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Kayne Horibe and his father Rich share one last memory on the field together following the Trojans' last home game of the 2026 regular season. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Senior Kayne Horibe signs a ball for his father Rich on Senior Day, emulating how he used to write on his father's racing tires as a kid. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Kayne Horibe is honored before the Trojans' non-league contest against Lake Mead Christian Academy on April 18 in Pahrump. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Kayne Horibe is honored before the Trojans' non-league contest against Lake Mead Christian Academy on April 18 in Pahrump. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School baseball seniors Kayne Horibe and Vinny Whitney share a quick fist bump prior to start of the bottom of the 9th against Virgin Valley during the Class 3A Southern Regional semifinals on May 8 in Boulder City. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Kayne Horibe awaits patiently for the start of a road game during his senior year against Green Valley High School on March 24 in Henderson. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Kayne Horibe lifts a ball deep off a Canyon Springs pitcher during his last home game as a Trojan. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Kayne Horibe hurls a pitch toward the plate during a non-league contest on the road against Green Valley High School on March 24 in Henderson. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Kayne Horibe speaks with the confidence of a young man preparing himself for the next big chapter of life.

The Pahrump Valley High School senior first began drawing interest from baseball programs across the Southwest and California earlier this April during the regular season with the help of Trojans baseball head coach Drew Middleton.

“I was honestly just looking for the most playing time,” Horibe said. “If I went somewhere else, I think I’d redshirt or sit my first year. I wanted to go somewhere where I could actually get on the field, develop and compete.”

When everything settled, Mesa Community College in Mesa, Arizona offered what Horibe values most in the sport — an immediate opportunity to compete and continue developing on the mound.

The dual-sport athlete will further his baseball career while studying exercise science at a historically successful program competing in NJCAA Region I and the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference (ACCAC).

Nicknamed the Thunderbirds, the program has won four national championships and regularly develops players who advance to four-year universities.

“The kid deserves it,” Middleton said. “What he was able to accomplish as an athlete in his four years on both the football field and baseball field is incredible.”

Finding a new home

After recently visiting Arizona with his father, Rich, the fit quickly became clear.

Although Horibe had previously traveled through Arizona for football camps and travel baseball tournaments — including stops in Surprise and Glendale — it marked his first real look at Mesa and its baseball facilities.

Horibe compared Mesa and nearby Scottsdale to Henderson and Summerlin, describing them as rapidly growing communities with strong athletic programs, quality facilities and an atmosphere centered around development.

While many modern baseball programs increasingly rely on analytics, spin-rate tracking and advanced pitching data, Horibe said he appreciated Mesa Community College’s more traditional baseball philosophy.

“They’re kind of old school in their pitching approach,” he said. “I like that because when you start thinking about all the numbers and data too much, it kind of messes with your head mentally. At the end of the day, if you throw first-pitch strikes and keep your ERA low, you’re doing your job.”

The Thunderbirds primarily recruited Horibe as a pitcher, though he said coaches also showed interest in his athletic versatility and the possibility of eventually becoming a two-way player.

Horibe finished his four-year varsity baseball career with a .304 batting average, seven home runs, 19 doubles, 13 triples and 82 RBIs.

Over three years on the mound, he posted a 5.31 ERA across 60.2 innings pitched while recording 66 strikeouts.

During a March 25 home game against Virgin Valley, Horibe’s fastball topped out at 91 mph.

His football background as a quarterback also caught the attention of the Thunderbirds’ coaching staff.

“They said they mostly liked everything they saw athletically,” Horibe said. “Being a quarterback helps because they know I can move around and compete.”

The commitment represents a new chapter for an athlete who spent much of his high school career balancing multiple sports, activities and responsibilities.

Despite his busy schedule, Horibe remained heavily involved around campus during his senior year, helping manage the boys basketball program while also coaching youth football alongside friends on Saturdays after Friday night varsity games.

“I kind of went out with a bang this year,” he said. “My buddies and I were always doing something fun.”

Peace on the mound

Behind the journey has been another challenge most people never publicly see.

Horibe has spent the last three years of his athletic career competing while managing Type 1 diabetes.

He admitted football often proved more difficult because of the sport’s nonstop pace and adrenaline.

“My blood sugar would spike often as games got more intense,” he said. “You get all hyped up and emotional and your head just starts pounding.”

Baseball, however, has remained his primary outlet and source of calm.

Before starts, Kayne carefully monitors both his diet and blood sugar levels, avoiding foods that could create sudden spikes during games.

Mornings typically consist of low-carb meals before transitioning into a more normal diet later in the day.

“Pitching is a lot calmer,” Horibe said. “It’s almost like meditating.”

Paving a fresh road

Kayne plans to pursue future degrees in exercise science with hopes of eventually becoming a physical therapist after transferring from Mesa Community College.

“My mom and dad are really excited about the academic side,” he said. “They’re also equally excited about baseball’s opportunities and possible future connections.”

As his high school career officially comes to a close, Horibe admitted the reality of graduation still feels strange at times.

While he believes he’s ready for the next step, he also recognizes how quickly the past four years flew by.

“I think I’m ready,” he said. “But I also wish I had another year when we were younger in elementary school. You don’t really realize how fast it all goes.”

With graduation approaching and a move to Arizona expected in the middle of August, Horibe’s focus shifts toward preparing for junior college baseball and the opportunities that could follow.

Like many young pitchers chasing the next level of competition, he already has bigger dreams in mind.

Programs such as Tennessee, Oregon State and several SEC schools remain Horibe’s long-term goals.

For now, though, Mesa Community College represents exactly what he was searching for: a chance to grow, compete and carve out his own path.

“All of my family’s here in Nevada, so I’ll always come back,” Kayne said. “But honestly, this just feels like the next chapter, and I’m excited.”

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X, Instagram and Tiktok @Pvtimes.sports.