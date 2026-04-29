‘Here to stay’ — local 3-star product gains national attention

Iyan Bosket was given an offer from Bishop Gorman—but instead, the rising 3-star linebacker is betting on himself, choosing to stay loyal to his roots while chasing Division I offers on his own terms.

Pahrump Valley High School 3-star junior LB Iyan Bosket runs a sequence of drills with Les Maruo from Linebacker University at Mission Hills Park in Henderson on Saturday, Apr. 25. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School 3-star junior LB Iyan Bosket runs a sequence of drills with Les Maruo from Linebacker University at Mission Hills Park in Henderson on Saturday, Apr. 25. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School 3-star junior LB Iyan Bosket runs a sequence of drills with Les Maruo from Linebacker University at Mission Hills Park in Henderson on Saturday, Apr. 25. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School 3-star junior LB Iyan Bosket runs a sequence of drills with Les Maruo from Linebacker University at Mission Hills Park in Henderson on Saturday, Apr. 25. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School 3-star junior LB Iyan Bosket studies film with Les Maruo from Linebacker University at Mission Hills Park in Henderson on Saturday, Apr. 25. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School 3-star junior LB Iyan Bosket runs a sequence of drills with Les Maruo from Linebacker University at Mission Hills Park in Henderson on Saturday, Apr. 25. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School 3-star junior LB Iyan Bosket runs a sequence of drills with Les Maruo from Linebacker University at Mission Hills Park in Henderson on Saturday, Apr. 25. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nearly every kid in southern Nevada grows up dreaming of an opportunity to play football for Bishop Gorman High School.

But not Iyan Bosket.

After receiving an offer to play for the Gaels his upcoming senior season, the 6’4, 215-lb outside linebacker from Pahrump politely says he’s staying home.

“Before I came out to Henderson to train recently, my coach was talking to me about how a lot of schools would get me to transfer, and I shook on it with him that I wasn’t going to transfer at the end of the day,” Bosket said. “So really it was about just keeping my word, being a man of my word, and really not getting pushed around to leave my program. It really wasn’t a big decision for me.”

Following an intense solo training session at 8 a.m. last Saturday at Mission Hills Park in Henderson, Bosket sat in the passenger seat of my vehicle catching his breath—another workout complete, another step toward something larger.

The laid-back 17-minute interview flowed comfortably as two friends got to catch up, reflect on God and the joys of life’s big moves.

Bosket, a rising 3-star senior out of Pahrump is in the middle of a major transformation—physically, mentally, and strategically—as he prepares for a pivotal senior season with the Trojans that could permanently define his future.

“I’m really truly blessed,” the recent Colorado State offer said. “My agent got me connected with my trainer, and we’ve just been working.”

That trainer, Les Maruo, is a former pro linebacker with seven years of pro experience who currently operates Linebacker University, a training company for backs out of Las Vegas.

Maruo, who played college ball at The University of Texas at San Antonio, has trained defensive athletes at multiple levels, including current NFL players from the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, and Las Vegas Raiders.

For Bosket, the opportunity to work with Maruo represents more than just high-level coaching—it’s access to a level of preparation typically reserved for athletes already on the national radar.

That’s exactly where he plans to be, if he isn’t arguably already.

A Strategic Move—Without Leaving Home Behind

Recognizing the need for better access to training and connections, Bosket made the decision to temporarily relocate to Henderson, Nevada, about a month and a half ago.

The move has paid off.

“The training out here is on another level,” he said. “And it’s not just the training—it’s the people you meet.”

Still, the move wasn’t about leaving Pahrump behind. If anything, it’s the opposite.

Iyan remains deeply connected to his hometown program and continues to return whenever possible. His long-term vision includes not just elevating his own profile—but shining a light on where he came from.

“I want to bring attention to Pahrump,” Bosket said. “There are guys there who could’ve gone Division I if they had the exposure.”

A Minor Setback

His journey hasn’t been without its own set of challenges.

Late last season, after taking on an expanded offensive role at running back, Bosket suffered a wrist fracture in the regional quarterfinal playoffs in Pahrump against The Meadows—an injury that still lingers in his mind, even as his body heals.

“It’s tough,” he admitted. “You want to favor it. But you’ve got to trust it again.”

That trust—both in his body and in his preparation—is something he continues to rebuild.

It’s a necessary step, especially as he refines technical aspects of his game at a new position, where even small hesitations can be exposed.

“You just have to trust that the work you’ve put in will hold,” Bosket said.

Faith & Focus

Through it all, Bosket’s mindset remains grounded in faith.

One verse, in particular, has stayed with him: Romans 8:18—“I consider that our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed in us.”

The passage is a simple reminder that present struggles are temporary compared to future rewards.

“It helps me just focus on the work,” he said. “I don’t have to worry about everything else. God will take care of that.”

That mentality carries into every part of his routine—from intense daily training sessions to a demanding nutrition plan that includes upwards of 230 grams of protein per day.

It’s a level of discipline that reflects his larger approach: control what you can, and let the rest unfold.

Reinventing the Wheel

Just days before our interview, Iyan made a critical decision: transition from linebacker to edge rusher.

It wasn’t random.

With college programs signaling that his physical tools may project better on the edge, Bosket embraced the change head-on.

The adjustment, while recent, is already showing steady promise in his training sessions.

“It’s going very, very good,” he said smiling. “My wrestling background really helps with the movement and coordination. I’ve been able to pick it up faster than most.”

That wrestling foundation—something increasingly common among elite hybrid DE/LB’s gives him an edge in leverage, balance, and hand technique.

For Bosket, it’s already hard-wired into the fabrics of his DNA.

The Recruiting Reality: Exposure Is Everything

Despite his talent, Iyan’s journey hasn’t followed the typical fast track of a nationally recognized prospect.

Coming from a small town like Pahrump, visibility has been one of his biggest obstacles.

“People don’t really come out there as you know,” Bosket said. “There’s a lot of hidden talent—diamonds in the sand—but they don’t get seen. We’re trying to change that.”

Funny enough, that’s exactly what Bosket’s 3-star ranking reflects.

A hidden gem.

To change that, Iyan has taken a rather proactive approach.

A couple weeks ago he traveled to major 7-on-7 recruiting camps, including Under Armour and Rivals events in San Francisco.

The junior not only competed—but boldly stood out as the best in his class from Nevada and California.

His performance led quickly to an increase in attention, networking opportunities, and peaked interest from multiple Division I programs.

Bosket estimates that more than 20 schools are currently in contact with him, including powerhouse programs by the likes of Penn State and the University of Miami.

And in today’s recruiting landscape, much of that communication happens on one platform in particular: X.

“For football, Twitter (X) is everything,” he said. “That’s where all the coaches are.”

It’s a modern reality—talent opens the door, but exposure gets you through it.

Eyes on August

Bosket’s immediate goal is clear as day.

Earn as much exposure as possible heading into the summer.

From there, the timeline is set.

“The plan is to commit in August,” he said. “I’ll be letting you know first.”

As for where?

That decision looms as more offers steadily roll in.

“I’ve know a lot of people are like talks about me committing to USC, which has really been a big, big one. I haven’t really gave much thought to it yet honestly,” Bokset said. “I’ve just been taking it one week at a time while trying to get the most I can out of myself every week.”

Right now, the focus remains on refining his game, building his body, and maximizing every opportunity in front of him.

“I came from being a kid that never started on JV to just kind of exploding in these last couple of years, it means a lot to me,” Bosket said. “Trust the people around you, keep working and God will work it out for you,” Bosket said.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.