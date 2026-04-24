Sustainable water sources promote conservation

A large apron to catch water for a "guzzler," part of a drinking water project' is in the midst of construction by conservation group volunteers. (Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

A large apron to catch water for a "guzzler," part of a drinking water project' is in the midst of construction by conservation group volunteers. (Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Many wildlife conservation groups gathered together to build a "guzzler," to supply drinking water to wildlife in the area. (Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The amazing thing about wildlife banquets and conventions is the wonderfully unexpected possibilities. This is exactly what happened recently at the annual Wildlife Habitat Improvement of Nevada (WHIN) at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas.

I was surrounded by many old and new friends and sitting at a table, having a great dinner, with longtime fellow hunters and travelers when the Las Vegas concept of a “Lucky Table” happened. One couple had already planned an amazing year of hunting in the U.S., Mexico and even an African safari. I had also arranged for several new adventures; life was in order.

To my surprise and amazement my friends won another trip to Africa, which they could tag on to their planned hunt, and a new trip to Argentina. I also won a special piece of major equipment to use on my planned travels. The table even won several raffles and silent auction items.

This doesn’t always happen but getting together with hunters, fishers and like-minded folks does happen. One usually finds dozens or a few hundred people at these events but this WHIN banquet had over a thousand participants. It also had the greatest array of raffle, silent and live auction items ever. It was a spectacular event thanks to Kate Stoker and her Banquet Chairman husband Ron. She had him well organized. As is always the case, this could only be done with the many faithful volunteers.

WHIN raised over $300,000 at this event and all of the local hunter/wildlife conservation groups were represented at this record-setting event, as was Governor Joe Lombardo and many state and local representatives.

WHIN was established in 1992 by a group of sportsmen in Las Vegas, focusing on how to utilize the vast habitat in Nevada that has not been well used by wildlife. It is a Nevada organization and retains 100% of the money it raises for projects and activities within the state. Its officers and workers are all volunteers and are not paid for their service or for work done on projects. Funds are raised through membership fees, donations and by auctions and raffles, mainly at the fundraiser banquets.

A major WHIN focus is on water sources for all wildlife. Our arid state has sufficient feed for the game, but has lacked year-round water sources in much of the habitat. That was a well-known fact by the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW), but their function was to regulate the wildlife as it was. But when hunters and fishermen in Nevada recognized the water problems, they banded together to form conservation groups, taking on the challenge with the same characteristics and perseverance of the hunt.

WHIN not only puts on a great banquet, but its many members work tirelessly throughout Clark, Nye and Lincoln counties on projects to improve wildlife habitat. They often work with other organizations like the Fraternity of the Desert Bighorn, the Safari Club, NDOW and many other wildlife conservation groups constructing wildlife drinking water projects consisting of large rain catchment aprons, tanks and drinking stations.

To find out more about WHIN go to whinlv.org where you can access projects, membership and their unique podcast.

Upcoming events

Do yourself a favor and attend one of these banquets with families and friends.

Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation banquet, May 16 at the South Point Casino. rmef.com

Fraternity of the Desert Big Horn banquet, June 20 at the South Point Casino. fraternity of the desertbighorn.com

If you have a story or a comment, please e-mail me at dansimmons@sportsmansquest.org or visit sportsmansquest.org