Golf concludes league play, regular season in Moapa

PVHS boys golf concluded its regular season league play on a strong note at Coyote Springs Golf Club in Moapa as they prepare for the postseason.

Pahrump Valley High School boys golf freshman Brody Myers tees off during the Trojans' first league match at home at the Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School boys golf junior Aaron Rily chips at a ball during the first nine of the Trojans' second league match at home at the Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School boys golf junior TC Hone attempts to sink a putt to finish his round while teammate Aaron Rily spots Hone on the shot. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School boys golf senior Cayden Cowley walks barefoot to his next hole during the first nine of the Trojans' second league match at home at the Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School boys golf junior Samson Wagner gets through the back nine during the Trojans' second league match at home at the Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School boys golf junior Travis Floyd tees off during the Trojans' second league match at home at the Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Concluding their last match of the season, the Trojans wrapped up league play as well in Moapa Wednesday with a second-place finish overall.

Fielding Travis Floyd, Aaron Riley, Brody Myers, Cayden Cowley, Samson Wagner and TC Hone, Pahrump Valley finished with a team total score of 357 (+69) while Virgin Valley took home top honors for league match #5.

Played on Golf’s Digest’s 100 greatest public courses designed by Jack Nicklaus, the course features lengthy fairways but also challenges players with a variety of shot options.

Handling the not-so-easy course the best, Trojans junior Aaron Rily led Pahrump’s leaderboard shooting an 85 (+13).

Rily finished in the top five individually amongst 30 players in the match, sharing the four-spot with Boulder City’s Brayden Alvarade who also shot an 85 (+13).

TC Hone showed great improvement from his last showing at Mountain Falls Golf Club where he finished shooting a 95 (+23).

On Wednesday the junior lowered his overall score to a team second-best 89 (+17), finishing in eighth place individually.

Hot on his tail, the barefooted senior Cayden Cowley clocked in at ninth overall in for match, shooting a 91 (+19).

Junior Travis Floyd, who shot the team’s lowest score of the season, 81 (+9) on Apr. 6 at home, placed 11th overall Wednesday in Moapa shooting a 92 (+20).

Trojans freshman Brody Myers followed Floyd in 12th place overall, shooting a 93 (+21).

Junior Samson Wagner finished his play shooting 101 (+29) in 18th place.

Bulldogs capture league title

With their first-place finish in Moapa, Virgin Valley secured the Class 3A Desert League title, edging out Pahrump Valley 5o to 45.

Overall this season, the Trojans had two golfers including Rily (159 points) and Cowley (143 points) crack the top-ten individually while Floyd, Myers and Wagner all made the top 15.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.