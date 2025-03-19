PHOTOS: PVHS baseball continues to pile season wins against Mater East Academy.

In a pitchers’ duel last Wednesday at home, the Trojans were able to pull away late in the final innings, defeating rival Mater East 4-3.

A costly overthrow on a back-pick to third base from Mater East catcher Saul Mercado in the bottom of the fifth inning was all the Trojans needed to secure a home victory.

“They (Mater East) have improved a lot. They got four of their studs but you know, four guys can do it for a team,” head coach Roy Uyeno said. “Our boys, you know, they didn’t give up. They played hard. What else can you ask for as a coach?”

Dominik Wilson got the starting nod on the bump as the junior went 4.1 innings, only surrendering three runs in the third inning. Wilson was able to pitch to contact the majority of his start, forcing the Trojans defense to back their starter.

“I just focused on throwing strikes and putting the ball exactly where I wanted,” Wilson said. “It’s always great when you have a defense behind you to just focus on pitching. We’ll be more prepared next time we face them and probably be working on more bunt defenses.”

After gaining an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first that scored Kayne Horibe from third following a passed ball by Mercado, the Trojans rolled up a 5-4-3 double play to get out of the second inning untouched.

A lead-off walk and an error to start the top of the third inning gave the green light to Mater East sophomore Syruss Marshall, who singled on a fly ball to center scoring Daniel Virrueta to tie the game 1-1. Rocky Storla grounded into a fielder’s choice and Jacob Herrera singled shortly following to give the Knights a 3-1 lead.

The Trojans struggled a bit offensively more than usual against Daylin James. The senior hurled 5.1 innings of work until he reached the max pitch count of 110. James finished the day giving up six hits, four runs (three earned), six walks and four strikeouts.

“He’s a faster pitcher, so we’ve been working on our off-speed and everything throughout the whole season, hitting-wise, and just trying to get the bat on the ball and force the other team to make errors,” Cratty said. “We knew coming in, we kind of had an upper hand throughout the past years, but we know we had to do and we got it done.”

The offensive duo of senior Aidyn Cratty and sophomore Tony Whitney were on full display as two collected a pair of hits. Finding a way to get on base despite only collecting six hits, the Trojans had an eye at the plate, tallying six walks that got runners in scoring positions.

Tying the game 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth inning following a RBI infield single to shortstop from junior Vinny Whitney, the Trojans called to one of their JV squad pitchers to finish the game.

Sammy Mendoza answered the call from coach Roy, tossing 2.2 innings of scoreless ball to seal the victory of the Trojans. Mendoza went on to surrender two hits, while striking out three and walking three.

“We pitched him in the past tournament. He did great, came out throwing hard,” Cratty said. “He’s really consistent too, especially for a young kid like him. He’s got a lot of potential.”