PHOTOS: PVHS baseball continues season dominance against Democracy Prep

Seemingly as quick as the Pahrump Valley High School baseball team disembarked the bus at Petitti Park on Monday, they were back onboard with smiles streaked across their faces.

The Trojans continued to hit the cover off the ball, defeating Democracy Prep 18-1. Due in part to a 12-run third inning that sparked the game being called due to the mercy rule (15 runs after three innings, 10 runs after four innings), the Trojans collected 13 hits while only giving up one.

“It’s the whole team - you know, - it’s a ‘we thing’. It’s not a ‘me thing’ anymore,” head coach Roy Uyeno said. “I’m finally getting these boys to do the we thing and they’re on a roll right now.”

The Trojans are definitely on nothing less than a roll to start the 2025 season as they are now boasting a 10-2-1 record on the year. Offensively, the Trojans have outscored their opponents 133-35 through 13 games and are now 5-1 0n the road.

Making short work of the Blue Knights (1-2) starter Marvin Marshall, the Trojans immediately scored five runs following back-to-back triples from Trojans sophomore INF/P Tony Whitney and senior SS/P Aidyn Cratty to lead off the top of the frame. Marshall would go on to surrender 12 hits and 12 runs in 2.1 innings.

Cratty and Whitney were a dynamic duo, going 3-for-4 at the dish and finishing with a pair of RBI’s. Seeing the ball as well as a team could, the Trojans only struck out twice in 25 at-bats.

The Trojans had no issues finding their way on base, as they drew seven walks in addition to the 13 hits collected.

On the hill, senior pitcher Joseph Leftwich IV looked strong, giving the Trojans 1.1 inning of no-hit ball while collecting two strike-outs.

“We just stuck together as a team. You know, even though I pitched a couple of walks, we still went through it and got the win,” Leftwich IV said. “I’ll be getting some more time in the bullpen. I just get my mind straight, you know, accurate on the game.”

Head coach Roy Uyeno made a call to the bullpen in the bottom of the second inning to P Aaron Rily to close the game. The sophomore made quick work of the Blue Knights, surrendering one hit and no walks while striking out two.

Coming into their next game at home Wednesday versus Mater East, Uyeno said he’s looking to build upon the strong pitching performances displayed Monday.

“I’m really happy. Like you said, you gotta get on base, right? Anywhere to get on base,” Uyeno said. “I call it the quality at bat (QAB). We do that, we should win. You score more than seven? You win.”

