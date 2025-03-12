37°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Pahrump, NV
Sports

PHOTOS: PVHS baseball continues season dominance against Democracy Prep

Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times PVHS Senior pitcher Joseph Leftwich IV delivered 1.1 innings ...
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times PVHS Senior pitcher Joseph Leftwich IV delivered 1.1 innings for the Trojans against Democracy Prep at Petitti Park in Las Vegas.
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times PVHS freshman 3B Chris Nelson preps to receive a force out at ...
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times PVHS freshman 3B Chris Nelson preps to receive a force out at third base against Democracy Prep.
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times The 2025 PVHS Varsity Baseball team gathers after a win versu ...
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times The 2025 PVHS Varsity Baseball team gathers after a win versus Democracy Prep.
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times PVHS sophomore Aaron Rily strides out of his windup to throw ...
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times PVHS sophomore Aaron Rily strides out of his windup to throw a strike against Democracy Prep.
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times The Trojans infield gathers following a mound visit during th ...
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times The Trojans infield gathers following a mound visit during the second inning.
More Stories
Barbara Woosley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School students Hayden ...
PVHS local students shine in 2025 Bobby McVey Memorial MVP Bowling Tournament
Jessica Saldana/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times After defeating the Blue Knights 15-0 on Mo ...
Lady Trojans bats stay red hot against Democracy Prep
Jessica Saldana/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Lady Trojans Autumn Colon (10), Madison Rod ...
Lady Trojans kick off the season in Route 66 softball tournament
Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times Over the last 30 years, Lou has played an active role in t ...
Coach Lou is back!
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times
March 12, 2025 - 5:00 am
 
Updated March 12, 2025 - 10:45 am

Seemingly as quick as the Pahrump Valley High School baseball team disembarked the bus at Petitti Park on Monday, they were back onboard with smiles streaked across their faces.

The Trojans continued to hit the cover off the ball, defeating Democracy Prep 18-1. Due in part to a 12-run third inning that sparked the game being called due to the mercy rule (15 runs after three innings, 10 runs after four innings), the Trojans collected 13 hits while only giving up one.

“It’s the whole team - you know, - it’s a ‘we thing’. It’s not a ‘me thing’ anymore,” head coach Roy Uyeno said. “I’m finally getting these boys to do the we thing and they’re on a roll right now.”

The Trojans are definitely on nothing less than a roll to start the 2025 season as they are now boasting a 10-2-1 record on the year. Offensively, the Trojans have outscored their opponents 133-35 through 13 games and are now 5-1 0n the road.

Making short work of the Blue Knights (1-2) starter Marvin Marshall, the Trojans immediately scored five runs following back-to-back triples from Trojans sophomore INF/P Tony Whitney and senior SS/P Aidyn Cratty to lead off the top of the frame. Marshall would go on to surrender 12 hits and 12 runs in 2.1 innings.

Cratty and Whitney were a dynamic duo, going 3-for-4 at the dish and finishing with a pair of RBI’s. Seeing the ball as well as a team could, the Trojans only struck out twice in 25 at-bats.

The Trojans had no issues finding their way on base, as they drew seven walks in addition to the 13 hits collected.

On the hill, senior pitcher Joseph Leftwich IV looked strong, giving the Trojans 1.1 inning of no-hit ball while collecting two strike-outs.

“We just stuck together as a team. You know, even though I pitched a couple of walks, we still went through it and got the win,” Leftwich IV said. “I’ll be getting some more time in the bullpen. I just get my mind straight, you know, accurate on the game.”

Head coach Roy Uyeno made a call to the bullpen in the bottom of the second inning to P Aaron Rily to close the game. The sophomore made quick work of the Blue Knights, surrendering one hit and no walks while striking out two.

Coming into their next game at home Wednesday versus Mater East, Uyeno said he’s looking to build upon the strong pitching performances displayed Monday.

“I’m really happy. Like you said, you gotta get on base, right? Anywhere to get on base,” Uyeno said. “I call it the quality at bat (QAB). We do that, we should win. You score more than seven? You win.”

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Jessica Saldana/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times After defeating the Blue Knights 15-0 on Mo ...
Lady Trojans bats stay red hot against Democracy Prep
By Johnathan Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After defeating the Blue Knights 15-0 on Monday, the Lady Trojans improved to 3-3 overall on the season and now have recorded back-to-back shutout pitching performances.

Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times Over the last 30 years, Lou has played an active role in t ...
Coach Lou is back!
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

This year, after stepping away from the Little League in 2018 due to health complications, Banuelos could no longer stand to be away from the league he loves and will return to serve.

Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times With 22 teams and 225 players, the minors divisions coveri ...
New baseball field set for Ian Deutch Memorial Park
By Jacob Powers • Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Little League fans are in for a treat this season as a newly constructed baseball field is slated to be ready by opening day.

Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times Little League President Lou Banuelos gave the opening pep ...
PHOTOS: Little League tryouts see great turnout
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

At the February 8 tryouts, coaches rated potential players on skills of fielding, batting and catching a fly ball.

Racheal Walker/Pahrump Valley Times As the team readied to travel to Fallon for the state tourn ...
PVHS wrestling crowns a state champion
By Lucas Gordon Pahrump Valley Times

“Bosket’s only been wrestling for three years. It was a great finish to his high school career.” — PVHS wrestling head coach Frank Lopez