Lady Trojans pile on runs over Del Sol

After cruising past the Dragons 15-0 on Monday, the Lady Trojans improved to 11-5 overall on the season.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Lady Trojans have won the last eight of 10 games and look to make a push in the playoffs.

The Pahrump Valley Lady Trojans were offensively on cruise-control as they coasted past Del Sol 15-0 over the weekend.

The team’s impressive win enacted the mercy rule, marking a quick victory formation for the Lady Trojans (11-5) in three innings of play.

Coming into the game, the Lady Trojans looked to keep the momentum of their last matchup after they came from behind and rallied late to defeat SLAM! Academy on March 26th.

Evalenne Armendariz pitched three scoreless innings as the sophomore posted six strikeouts and only gave up one hit. Armendariz posts a record now of 6-4 as a pitcher with a .600 winning percentage. The sophomore has accrued 47 total strike-outs on the season. Complementing her dominant pitching performance, Armendariz was also efficient on the other side of the plate as the sophomore recorded a hit and one RBI while holding an on-base percentage of 1.000.

This season has been Armendariz’s for the taking as the sophomore leads the team in batting averages (.674) and is currently ranked fifth overall in Nevada for runs scored, according to Maxpreps.com.

While the Lady Trojans put a ton of contact on the ball, there also was a fair amount of plate discipline on display. The team recorded 16 walks, putting the exemplary discipline on notice as the team cruised to the 15-0 win over the Dragons.

The Lady Trojans had eight total players on the day with perfect on-base percentages. As a team, the Lady Trojans recorded a .808 on-base percentage and an impressive 1.354 on-base slugging percentage.

The defensive mistakes in the field were able to be overlooked in the shutout win over the Dragons.

The team posted a .769 fielding percentage, committing three errors throughout the game. With the win, the team improves their overall record to 11-5.

With 13 games remaining on the year, the Lady Trojans are currently second in the Nevada Class 3A Rankings behind the Lowry Buckaroos, who sit in first with an overall record of 13-4.

Contact reporter Johnathan Harris at HARRIJ29@unlv.nevada.edu.

Next Up

■ PVHS @ Sunrise Mountain League game on April 3 at 3:30 p.m.