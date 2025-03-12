PVHS local students shine in 2025 Bobby McVey Memorial MVP Bowling Tournament
Four local boys from PVHS competed in the Bobby McVey Memorial MVP Bowling Tournament on Feb. 23.
The Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club concluded its 2025 Bobby McVey Memorial MVP Tournament on February 23.
Featuring 101 participants and 28 high schools throughout Southern Nevada, the yearly tournament, hosted at Sam’s Town Bowling Center, offered scholarships to top finishing bowlers.
The lanes saw four students from Pahrump Valley High School compete in the MVP Stepladder Qualifiers: Hayden Sherard, Dan’d Acock, Matthew Williams and Skylar Brockman.
Dan’d Acock led Pahrump, bowling a total score of 805 through four frames (211, 209, 180, 205).
Not far behind Acock was Hayden Sherard, who finished with a total score of 773 (226, 178, 214, 155). Matthew Williams finished with a total score of 697 (161, 187, 194, 155) while Skylar Brockman finished bowling with a total score of 584 (135, 138, 168, 143).
The following boys received scholarship prizes based on their final performances in the Stepladder finals:
Logan Bugay, Centennial: $1,200
Gyrus Alo, Liberty: $700
Briggs Robinson: $500
Daryus Alo: $350
Jon Verde III, Cimarron: $250
John Verde (Cimarron) and Gyrus Alo (Liberty) both bowled a 300 game, earning them an additonal $100 in cash prizes.
MVP Stepladder Qualifiers Boys
Logan Bugay, Centennial: 979, 31, 299, 33, 188, 35, 195, 1661.
Briggs Robison, Shadow Ridge: 943, 32, 277, 34, 204, 36, 179, 1603
Gyrus Alo, Liberty: 880, 35, 214, 37, 207, 39, 300, 1601
Jon Verde III, Cimarron-Memorial: 853, 37, 300, 39, 197, 41, 235, 1585
Daryus Alo, Liberty: 837, 40, 207, 42, 287, 32, 227, 1558
Gavin Fernandez, Basic: 856, 36, 243, 38, 232, 40, 223, 1554
Pablo Ypina, Shadow Ridge: 919, 33, 225, 35, 186, 37, 216, 1546
Gavin Hilton, Desert Oasis: 825, 41, 248, 31, 244, 33, 203, 1520
Leoangelo Salcedo, Cheyenne: 895, 34, 208, 36, 184, 38, 176, 1463
Harrison Leppelmeier, Rancho: 851, 39, 189, 41, 169, 31, 222, 1431
True Harvey, Centennial: 851, 38, 182, 40, 205, 42, 184, 1422
Kal Cooper, Cheyenne: 815, 42, 157, 32, 183, 34, 170, 1325
MVP Stepladder Qualifiers Girls
Jesenya McGuigan, Mojave: 667, 46, 224, 48, 206, 50, 227, 1324
Sophia Medellin, Liberty: 671, 44, 178, 46, 216, 48, 198, 1263
Aubrey Sparks, SECTA: 683, 43, 157, 45, 181, 47, 180, 1201
Kayla Couch, Arbor View: 668, 45, 193, 47, 145, 49, 178, 1184
Noel Gregorich, Clark: 625, 52, 135, 54, 193, 44, 222, 1175
Hannah Baum, Del Sol: 618, 54, 161, 44, 176, 46, 175, 1130
Maeson Powers, Boulder City: 625, 53, 159, 43, 123, 45, 199, 1106
Olivia Liu, Clark: 648, 49, 138, 51, 179, 53, 138, 1103
Samantha Katz, Silverado: 659, 47, 136, 49, 127, 51, 180, 1102
Jessica Read: Palo Verde: 630, 51, 158, 53, 163, 43, 147, 1098
Yerim Jung, Meadows: 657, 48, 187, 50, 105, 52, 144, 1093
Deliarose Colonna, Silverado: 632, 50, 166, 52, 137, 54, 155, 1090
