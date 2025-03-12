PVHS local students shine in 2025 Bobby McVey Memorial MVP Bowling Tournament

Four local boys from PVHS competed in the Bobby McVey Memorial MVP Bowling Tournament on Feb. 23.

Barbara Woosley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School students Hayden Sherard, Dan'd Acock, Matthew Williams and Skylar Brockman competed in the 2025 Bobby McVey Memorial MVP Tournament.

The Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club concluded its 2025 Bobby McVey Memorial MVP Tournament on February 23.

Featuring 101 participants and 28 high schools throughout Southern Nevada, the yearly tournament, hosted at Sam’s Town Bowling Center, offered scholarships to top finishing bowlers.

The lanes saw four students from Pahrump Valley High School compete in the MVP Stepladder Qualifiers: Hayden Sherard, Dan’d Acock, Matthew Williams and Skylar Brockman.

Dan’d Acock led Pahrump, bowling a total score of 805 through four frames (211, 209, 180, 205).

Not far behind Acock was Hayden Sherard, who finished with a total score of 773 (226, 178, 214, 155). Matthew Williams finished with a total score of 697 (161, 187, 194, 155) while Skylar Brockman finished bowling with a total score of 584 (135, 138, 168, 143).

The following boys received scholarship prizes based on their final performances in the Stepladder finals:

Logan Bugay, Centennial: $1,200

Gyrus Alo, Liberty: $700

Briggs Robinson: $500

Daryus Alo: $350

Jon Verde III, Cimarron: $250

John Verde (Cimarron) and Gyrus Alo (Liberty) both bowled a 300 game, earning them an additonal $100 in cash prizes.

MVP Stepladder Qualifiers Boys

Logan Bugay, Centennial: 979, 31, 299, 33, 188, 35, 195, 1661.

Briggs Robison, Shadow Ridge: 943, 32, 277, 34, 204, 36, 179, 1603

Gyrus Alo, Liberty: 880, 35, 214, 37, 207, 39, 300, 1601

Jon Verde III, Cimarron-Memorial: 853, 37, 300, 39, 197, 41, 235, 1585

Daryus Alo, Liberty: 837, 40, 207, 42, 287, 32, 227, 1558

Gavin Fernandez, Basic: 856, 36, 243, 38, 232, 40, 223, 1554

Pablo Ypina, Shadow Ridge: 919, 33, 225, 35, 186, 37, 216, 1546

Gavin Hilton, Desert Oasis: 825, 41, 248, 31, 244, 33, 203, 1520

Leoangelo Salcedo, Cheyenne: 895, 34, 208, 36, 184, 38, 176, 1463

Harrison Leppelmeier, Rancho: 851, 39, 189, 41, 169, 31, 222, 1431

True Harvey, Centennial: 851, 38, 182, 40, 205, 42, 184, 1422

Kal Cooper, Cheyenne: 815, 42, 157, 32, 183, 34, 170, 1325

MVP Stepladder Qualifiers Girls

Jesenya McGuigan, Mojave: 667, 46, 224, 48, 206, 50, 227, 1324

Sophia Medellin, Liberty: 671, 44, 178, 46, 216, 48, 198, 1263

Aubrey Sparks, SECTA: 683, 43, 157, 45, 181, 47, 180, 1201

Kayla Couch, Arbor View: 668, 45, 193, 47, 145, 49, 178, 1184

Noel Gregorich, Clark: 625, 52, 135, 54, 193, 44, 222, 1175

Hannah Baum, Del Sol: 618, 54, 161, 44, 176, 46, 175, 1130

Maeson Powers, Boulder City: 625, 53, 159, 43, 123, 45, 199, 1106

Olivia Liu, Clark: 648, 49, 138, 51, 179, 53, 138, 1103

Samantha Katz, Silverado: 659, 47, 136, 49, 127, 51, 180, 1102

Jessica Read: Palo Verde: 630, 51, 158, 53, 163, 43, 147, 1098

Yerim Jung, Meadows: 657, 48, 187, 50, 105, 52, 144, 1093

Deliarose Colonna, Silverado: 632, 50, 166, 52, 137, 54, 155, 1090

