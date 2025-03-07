Lady Trojans bats stay red hot against Democracy Prep

After defeating the Blue Knights 15-0 on Monday, the Lady Trojans improved to 3-3 overall on the season and now have recorded back-to-back shutout pitching performances.

Jessica Saldana/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Trojans' next non-conference matchup of the season is at home against the Virgin Valley Bulldogs.

Building upon their strong offensive showing last weekend, the Pahrump Valley Lady Trojans softball team let the bats do all the talking against Democracy Prep.

Senior Kayla Glenn pitched four innings and nearly earned a no-hitter, surrendering only one hit to the Blue Knights’ junior Alyviah Liggin.

Striking out six, Glenn’s record improved to 2-1 while her ERA lowered to 1.31 through three appearances this season.

“KG pitched well,” Hayes said. “She allowed only one hit, with six strikeouts.”

Tallying 15 hits on the afternoon, the Lady Trojans combined for an explosive .600 batting average.

Sophomore Evalenne Armendariz, who played a major role in the Lady Trojans’ offense in the Route 66 tournament last weekend in Needles, Calif., provided yet another dominant day at the plate, going 4-4 with one home run, two doubles and five RBI’s.

“Evalenne continued her torrid hitting from the Needles tournament,” head coach Brian Hayes said. “We did exactly what we needed to do and got home early.”

Armendariz also went 2-2 in their tournament game against Legacy High School last weekend. The sophomore notched a double and drove in three runs in the Trojans’ 8-0 victory.

Posting a .786 batting average through the first six games of the season, the sophomore is currently ranked fifth overall in Nevada in runs batted in (RBIs) with nine according to MaxPreps.com, as well as ninth in slugging with a 1.500 slugging percentage.

The Trojans now look to turn their attention to their next non-conference matchup of the season as Armendariz and coach Hayes prepare for their next game at home against the Virgin Valley Bulldogs.

The Trojans will host the Bulldogs on Monday, March 10, at Pahrump Valley High School with the first pitch set for 3:30 p.m.

Coach Hayes said he’s still deciding on who he will give the reins to on the mound against Virgin Valley saying, “That’s still up in the air.”

Contact reporter Johnathan Harris at HARRIJ29@unlv.nevada.edu.