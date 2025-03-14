37°F
Trojans offense continues to carry them through the season.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The PVHS varsity baseball team huddles up before their home game against rivals Mater East Academy.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The PVHS varsity baseball team huddles up before their home game against rivals Mater East Academy.
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times PVHS Senior pitcher Joseph Leftwich IV delivered 1.1 innings ...
PHOTOS: PVHS baseball continues season dominance against Democracy Prep
Barbara Woosley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School students Hayden ...
PVHS local students shine in 2025 Bobby McVey Memorial MVP Bowling Tournament
Jessica Saldana/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times After defeating the Blue Knights 15-0 on Mo ...
Lady Trojans bats stay red hot against Democracy Prep
Jessica Saldana/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Lady Trojans Autumn Colon (10), Madison Rod ...
Lady Trojans kick off the season in Route 66 softball tournament
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times
March 14, 2025 - 6:49 am
 

Pahrump Valley High School’s varsity baseball program has been nothing short of stellar thus far to begin the 2025 season.

Envisioning returning back to the 3A state championship to holster the trophy once again doesn’t seem to far-fetched this year. For the first time since PVHS was founded in 1955, the Trojans were able to capture their first 3A state title in 2023, defeating rival Virgin Valley 8-6.

“I’ve been in the program for the last 15 years since 2010, head coach Roy Uyeno said. “We’ve been excelling and getting better. I’m pretty proud of my staff. We get these boys to continue thier career in college. Getting these boys to college is what they play the game for.”

Coming off an impressive home win over Mater Academy East on Wednesday 4-3, the Trojans now bolster an 11-2-1 record on the year.

It’s been a season of offensive prowess as the Trojans have been able to score in nearly every facet of the game. According to Maxpreps, four boys from PVHS lead the state in runs: senior 1B/P/3B Andrew Zurn (20), senior SS/P Aidyn Cratty (19), junior OF/P/1B Kayne Horibe (19) and sophomore INF/P Tony Whitney (16).

“I knew that we could hit, but I try to stress on defense that we need to make the routine plays,” Uyeno said. “I understand errors will happen, but we need to continue to make the routine plays too.”

For the last five seasons, the Trojans have been traveling to Needles, Calif. and Mojave, Ariz. to compete in non-conference tournaments that help prepare them for league conference games.

Fully trusting in his pitching staff, Uyeno has had no trouble finding players to come up and pitch in big spots.

Starting pitcher Dominik Wilson has made waves not only through the 3A division so far this season but also in the state, as the junior is currently tied for first in wins with 3.

“We try to go three innings per pitcher,” Uyeno said. “But like the game against River Valley, I let the pitcher go all the way because it was a great, close game.”

Wilson’s 13.2 innings pitched this season has allowed the Trojans to save their bullpen for late like they did versus Mater East where Wilson went 4.1 innings, only giving up two earned runs.

As the season begins to enter mid-swing, the Trojans are ramping up to repeat their storybook state title run, which can be proudly seen displayed at Rod Poteete field.

Heading into the rest of the year, coach Roy said that his focus is on keeping his defense sound in close games.

“You know, that’s what we praise on. We practice hard on defense every day. Yes, we hit the ball, but we also play defense.”

