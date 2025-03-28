PHOTOS: Lady Trojans continue to pound the ball in victory over SLAM! Academy

After trailing by a few runs in the fourth inning, the Lady Trojans offense was able to pick up the slack in a comeback victory.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times PVHS junior Madison Rodriguez scores in a game versus SLAM! Academy. The Lady Trojans (10-5-1) scored nine runs in the last three innings to overcome an early three-run deficit.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times PVHS sophomore Riley Saldana attempts to receive an out at first base in a game versus SLAM! Academy

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School senior pitcher Kayla Glenn delivers a throw to the plate during their Wednesday game versus SLAM! Academy.

A walk-off win is all the Pahrump Valley softball team would need to secure a league comeback victory against SLAM! Academy Wednesday afternoon.

After entering the fifth inning down four, the Lady Trojans (10-5-1) scored nine runs in the last three innings to overcome an early three-run deficit defeating the Bulls 10-9.

Autumn Colon, Kayla Glenn and Riley Saldana all collected three hits apiece, combining for nine behind Evalenne Armendariz’s RBI’s.

Armendariz poked one out the park for her fourth home run of the year. Batting .700 this season in 49 plate appearances, the sophomore has collected 28 hits, 14 doubles and a team-leading 24 RBI’s.

On the bump, Glenn was also able to get the Trojans deep into the contest, hurling five innings of work. The senior gave up five runs (only two were earned), four hits, six walks and accumulated five strikeouts. The basepaths couldn’t contain her either as Glenn had three of the team’s six stolen bases.

A total of 35 hits were recorded between the two teams, with the Trojans commiting one error in the field.

SLAM! Academy (10-1, 0-1) was led offensively by Emma Schweisthal and Nicole Carrasco, who both went two-for-three with a pair of RBI’s.

