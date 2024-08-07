$35,000 in donations to help Nye County schools

Tonopah, Gabbs and Round Mountain students will share with students and staff at schools in other rural Nye County communities more than $35,000 in donations to help fund their needs.

Tonopah, Gabbs and Round Mountain students will share with students and staff at schools in other rural Nye County communities more than $35,000 in donations to help fund their needs. The announcement comes as more than 5,000 students returned to school in the district this week.

The Robert and Sandra Ellis Charitable Fund donated the money to schools in Amargosa Valley, Beatty, Gabbs, Round Mountain and Tonopah with the aim of positively impacting students and staff.

These funds will be used at the discretion of each school’s principal to address the most pressing needs of their students and families.

The foundation also will provide Skechers shoes and socks to students in grades 7-12, and Skechers shoes and toys for students in grades pre-K through 6.

“This thoughtful gesture will ensure that students have the necessary footwear and supplies to start the school year off right,” school officials said.

Bryan Wulfenstein, president of the Nye County School Board, said the district is grateful to receive the support.

“These donations will make a real difference in the lives of our students and will help us to provide them with the resources they need to succeed,” he said.