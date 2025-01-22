EDITORIAL: Trump inauguration an eventful day in US history

The energetic start to Mr. Trump’s second term indicates his commitment to delivering on his agenda for the American people, a majority of whom voted for a new direction.

Donald Trump promised “shock and awe” during the first days of his presidency. He didn’t disappoint the majority of Americans who understand that the country has been on a distressing and destructive course over the past four years.

Historians will record that Monday was an eventful day. Donald J. Trump, after a four-year hiatus, took the oath of office — just the second president to serve non-consecutive terms — while Joe Biden left the Oval Office with no apparent concern for his unfortunate legacy.

Inside the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol — the weather precluded an outside ceremony — Chief Justice John Roberts swore in Mr. Trump. His subsequent 30-minute address was a succinct tribute to the hope and optimism the incoming president offered during his campaign.

“The Golden Age of America begins now,” he said. Adding that, “We are one people, one family and one glorious nation under God. To to every parent who dreams for their child and every child who dreams for their future, I am with you. I will fight for you, and I will win for you. We are going to win like never before.”

Mr. Trump later wasted little time, as he promised, getting down to business. On his first day, he signed a host of executive orders revoking dozens of destructive Biden polices, particularly those that led to chaos at the nation’s border with Mexico.

He also pardoned most of those involved in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, a controversial decision. But it’s worth noting that many of those involved have already served their time. Mr. Trump made clear to voters that he would take this step — unlike Mr. Biden, who lied to Americans about his intentions regarding his son Hunter’s circumstances.

In stark contrast to his successor, Mr. Trump held an impromptu news conference in the White House in which he answered a wide-range of questions from reporters — a show of confidence that Americans haven’t seen for the past four years.

Monday’s historical event represent an energetic start to Mr. Trump’s second term and indicates his commitment to delivering on his agenda for the American people, a majority of whom voted for a new direction.

The contrast between Mr. Trump’s first day and Mr. Biden’s last couldn’t have been more stark. Mr. Biden left the White House handing out get-out-of-jail-free cards to family members as a shield against potential retribution. It was an unprecedented abuse of presidential power. Many Americans may reasonably ask what these people have to hide.

The events of Monday confirm the wisdom of the decision voters made on Nov. 5. We march forward with confidence that the nation will prosper and exert strength abroad moving forward.

The views expressed above are those of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.